





Guymon firefighters volunteer to help in Houston



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



A glance at this morning’s radar showed little in the way of rain for parts of South Texas, giving locals in that area a chance to dry out from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey. As floods have continued to hit the Gulf region, help has been pouring in from across the country, including some from the Oklahoma Panhandle. Monday night, six personnel from the Guymon Fire Department’s Panhandle Rescue Team, specialized in water rescue operations, were deployed to Houston for hurricane relief. Guymon EMS Director Grant Wadley said local rescue workers got the call from Oklahoma Emergency Management and Homeland Security to send the crew to the affected area. Wadley said the Guymon crews left the Panhandle at 8:45 p.m. Monday and arrived in San Antonio Tuesday morning. “They were waiting for their orders to be placed somewhere to start their work project,” he said. Though the somewhat drier conditions of the High Plains may seem in complete contradiction to the flooding conditions of the Gulf Coast, Wadley said the crews leaving Guymon were prepared for the task at hand. “One of the unique things about the Guymon Fire Department is within the last 45 days, we just got done sending 10 of our firefighters, paramedics and people to Swift Water Rescue Class out of Oklahoma City, which is brand new,” he said. “Their training has been using the Arkansas River, the Oklahoma river down there in downtown Oklahoma City. They train for floods, swift water, how to get people from one place to the other.” With this in mind, Homeland Security secured different pieces of equipment for Guymon emergency workers, including one that wouldn’t be expected in the Panhandle. “It’s kind of strange, but we do have a small rescue boat that we can collapse and place into our larger search and rescue truck or trailer that we have,” Wadley said. “It’s kind of an all-purpose unit. We’ve got all the gear that you see on TV – the helmets, the life jackets, the ropes, the boats. We’ve only received it within the last 45 days, and it’s kind of amazing that all of our 10 guys that have just been trained are actually going down there on a real event that you hope in your career, you never see it, but it’s a once-in-a-career type event that they’re on.” Further training has continued over the summer at Guymon’s Sunset Lake for area emergencies at places such as lakes and ponds. “We don’t know,” Wadley said. “We could be called to respond up to Black Mesa in Cimarron County. We could be called to Clear Lake or any of the ponds or anything in Beaver County. Here in Guymon, since we are so close to the Kansas and Texas lines, a lot of times, we’re in a way in a better position to respond out of state than the other places in Oklahoma are.” Guymon’s swift water rescue team is brand new, and Wadley said the state, having known that, deployed the Texas County crew along with others in Oklahoma. “We were able to come in on the west side of everything, where everybody else went down I-35,” he said. “Here in Guymon, we had to go through the Lubbock route.” Wadley said it is unknown how long the area emergency workers will be in south Texas, but he emphasized they are ready for what they will be facing. “When our search and rescue team gets deployed, they are self-sustaining for 72 hours,” he said. “If we’re out in the middle of nowhere, they’ve got enough food, drink and all that good stuff for a team number of seven people for 72 hours. We can be deployed for as long as FEMA, the state or anybody needs us.” Wadley said Oklahoma Homeland Security has secured and purchased much equipment for responders in the state over the last 10 years. “There are some places that are a little more active than others, Guymon being one of them,” he said. “We have acquired hazardous materials equipment and trailer and vehicles. We’ve retained a technical rescue trailer, which is what is on the deployment right now.” Wadley said Guymon’s emergency workers have much in the way of skill sets to do their job. “We have the capabilities of trench rescue, structural collapse, swiff water rescue, high angle ropes, many other different specialties that we have,” he said. With Guymon typically not getting the severe weather of some parts of Oklahoma, Wadley said emergency workers there are called on more often than others. “Usually when the tornadoes hit, everybody’s under the gun,” he said. “Out here, we’re not getting the weather like they are. We’re able to travel into places much faster and easier than the places that are under the gun that are under the tornadoes. They call us quite often when weather’s down state, but we’re also the only ones out in this region that have the specialties that we do. So we cover a very large area.”