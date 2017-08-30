Harley Owners Group members lead the parade last year at the Kismet Little World’s Fair. L&T file photo/Robert Pierce By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

Started in 1915 as a Labor Day picnic and held every year since with the exception of four years during World War II, the Kismet Little World’s Fair is celebrating its 98th edition this weekend. Typically, the event takes place over the course of the three-day weekend, but this year’s festivities have been cut down to two days, Sunday and Monday. “We’re not doing anything on Saturday this year,” said Carolyn Swank, one of the coordinators for this year’s Little World’s Fair. Fellow coordinator Linda Winter said attendance for the Saturday night dance which is usually part of the Kismet fun has been down in recent years, and this is one of the reasons the event was taken down to two days. “It was our decision to discontinue Saturday night just this year,” she said. “The carnival canceled on us, and the attendance the last couple years has not been that great.” Winter said though the Little World’s Fair is nearing its 100th edition, its appeal is still felt amongst older and younger people. “Kids always enjoy the games,” she said. Both Winter and Swank talked about some of the more popular events taking place in Kismet this weekend. “Frozen T-shirt contest, that’s one of them,” Winter said emphatically. “Taste of Kismet does good,” Swank said. “The free ham and beans,” Winter said. “Bingo goes over real good too.” The event is currently sponsored by the Kismet Lions Club, and the club has its own hamburger stand in place for the weekend’s fun run by Lion Bret Nosekabel. “He’s an awesome cook, no ifs, ands or buts,” Swank said. Much of the Little World’s Fair is centered around fun for younger people, and Winter said the list of things for children to do continues to grow. “I think the kids come quite a bit,” she said. “They love the slip and slide. That was our first year for that, and we’re going to have it again.” While most of the weekend’s fun is free to those who come to Kismet, there are a few fundraisers, including a silent auction, part of which will be a giant chicken piece of art. “He’s going to be in the silent auction,” Winter said. “I wanted to put him on top of our roof, but we’re going to silent auction him.” Swank said several other items have been donated for the silent auction as well. “We have bird cages,” she said. “There’s a basket of stuff back there.” “We’ve got games, a little kids outdoor patio set, lawn chairs,” Winter said. Nosekabel said the silent auction is just one of a few fundraisers taking place. “The hamburger stand’s a fundraiser,” he said. “Sno cone stand is a fundraiser. The bingo’s not so much a fundraiser. It’s just an activity people like to do. Back when we started doing it, it was against the law in Kansas to do without a license. We called, and they said as long as we didn’t charge, we could do it. Now, it’s legal to, but once you’ve had it for several years without charging, it’s hard to start charging. So you just leave it like it is. We get prizes donated for it. That way, it don’t cost nobody.” The Lions Club is also hosting a gun raffle for a Delton AR-15 Sport. The gun comes with one 30-round clip and slip-up rear sights. It has a 16-inch barrel with adjustable stock. Tickets for the raffle are $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Drawing for the gun will take place Monday. While children are still a large part of the Little World’s Fair, Nosekabel said efforts to get kids more involved are proving harder as the event continues to be a staple in Kismet. “We struggle with that as we get older,” he said. “It would be nice if we could get younger people to join the Lions Club that have fresh ideas. A lot of times, we’re stuck doing the same old things over and over. This year’s going to be a little different because of the carnival not here. That is a struggle that we face every year.” During the festivities of the Little World’s Fair, Kismet’s population grows from its normal level of about 350 to many times that number. Koleen Nosekabel, another coordinator for the event, said there are many reasons that keep people coming back to Kismet all these years. “I think it’s also people that grew up here,” she said. “They might’ve moved away. Their families come back.” “They have school reunions and stuff like that,” Swank said. Bret said numbers for past Little World’s Fair have had between 2,000 and 3,000 people in town for the fun, with Monday being the big day. “A lot of people come for the parade and the free bean feed,” Swank said. Bret said when those who come to Kismet enjoy ham and beans or any other treat over the weekend, they can now do so outside with a little more comfort. “We built a new pavilion-type thing back here to put picnic tables back there,” he said. “People come outside to eat beans, and they used to sit out there on the picnic tables in the hot sun. We built that shelter so we can have some shade.” All four coordinators agreed that Kismet becomes a little busier than usual during the time the Little World’s Fair is in town. “It’s hectic getting it ready, but it’s fun when it’s over,” Swank said.