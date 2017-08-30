Trucks are submerged on Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston. Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP

L&T staff report

Ty Rader with T&B Towing near the Oklahoma state line will be delivering a semi-load of donated items to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey near Houston.

Those wanting to donate items can bring them to T&B Towing along Highway 83.

The items will be collected until Tuesday when the semi will depart for the flooded area.

According to sources close to the ravaged region, the items needed are moving boxes, diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and nonperishable food including baby formula. The only clothing items that are needed at this time are packs of underwear and socks.

For more information, contact T&B Towing at (580) 778-3197.