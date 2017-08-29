





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



A little less than two decades ago, Patty Bultman began Peace House Ministries in Hugoton as a type of Bible study in hopes of helping women not make the same mistakes she had. About four years ago, Peace House received a donation in the form of an actual house at 715 Van Buren in Hugoton to use for God’s glory. Bultman said when helping hurting women, the situation usually comes with children, and she and her husband, Alan, were praying about having someone take care of the children of these women while the women were in Bible study. That praying brought a solution. “My husband and some of the other husbands of the workers and some of our high school girls started doing kind of like a Sunday school lesson with the kids while their moms were studying,” she said. Later, Patty said Alan was praying about what do with the kids to show them God’s love. Through that praying, the Bultmans received another donation 42 acres of land southeast of Hugoton. “The people who owned it donated it to us, and it’s six miles outside of Hugoton,” Patty said. “You go four miles east and two and a quarter south. We just kind of started with a pair of draft horses and a wagon.” The couple did not know much about horses, and Patty said Alan began studying about equines shortly after the property was obtained. Now the Bultmans use the animals to minister to young people. “Everybody can’t ride a horse,” Patty said. “Not all the kids are able, but just about everybody can ride in a wagon and just be touched by animals and just the healing from all that. Then we decided to build a building out here. That’s what we’re doing now.” Patty described the rural Stevens County land as a “place so full of peace.” “We just bring them out here and really let God minister to them,” she said. As part of ministering to children, the Bultmans started a Peace Camp last year, with the first one being at the Peace House in Hugoton. Patty said nearly 80 kids attended the first camp, and this Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the couple is hosting the camp again, this time at the farm. “We’re doing the whole Army thing, the Lord’s Army thing,” Patty said. “We’re calling it a boot camp, and our scripture that we’re using is II Corinthians 10:3-5: ‘It’s war out there, so fight well.’ Just teaching them about not bullying and helping each other is what God wants us to do – not use real swords but use the word of God and just to love our neighbors.” Monday afternoon, the Bultmans were working on an obstacle course for Saturday’s camp and an Army tent which Patty said will be used as somewhat of a sanctuary for the day. “Kids will move from station to station and learn something and do something at every one,” she said. “They get a camo backpack, and they’ll get a Bible. They’re going to make stepping stones and concrete that they put their handprint in that kind of gives them their identity in Christ.” Children will do something at each tent, all while learning lessons and receiving prizes. “They’ll get to ride on the wagon with the horses,” Patty said. “They’ll get to do the obstacle course. They’ll get their photo taken, which is part of the identity. They’ll get to take their picture home. We’re going to feed them. We’ll cook out.” Not being horse people, Patty said she and Alan have definitely been taken out of their comfort zone, but she said God brought people to them who were horse people to show them what God wanted the Bultmans to do with the animals. “We cry out to the Lord every day to help us because we don’t know what we’re doing,” she said. “We pray for His wisdom to know what to do and the courage to do it. That’s our prayer every day. We don’t know what He’s doing with this, and this whole thing has become such a place where people love to come and just worship.” While Kansas is mostly a flat state, it does have some hills, and the land where this year’s Peace Camp will take place, Patty said, is beautiful and peaceful. “We just absolutely love it,” she said. “Everybody who comes loves it, and they really just feel the peace of the Lord when they’re here.” Patty said Peace Camp plays a big factor in the lives of children, especially those in homes with low conditions of morale. “So many kids don’t have peace in their homes,” she said. “It really just goes back to ‘Love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind and strength,’ and ‘Love your neighbor.’ We see lots of hurting women and just women who want to grow close to the Lord. They don’t have to come from an abusive relationship. We all go through stuff, but you don’t have to have been through anything horrible. We have lots of happily married couples that are a part of ministry that come to our Bible study on Sunday nights. It just reaches anybody who wants to learn more about Jesus.” Patty said children can simply come and register Saturday morning. “Originally, we had said they can just come to the farm, but we have a lot that don’t have a ride out here,” she said. “We have one church that’s offered their big church van, and they will bring them out to the farm and then take them back to the Peace House.” With all that will take place at Peace Camp, that may have provided enough encouragement for kids to come be a part of the day, but Patty provided a little extra for those who aren’t eagerly waiting to come. “I think I can safely say that it will be a memorable experience,” she said. “It’ll be a one-day camp that they won’t ever forget.” Workers from around the area, including from Liberal’s Risen Glory Church, which will provide music for Saturday’s camp, will likewise be a part of the fun. “We do have lots of leaders that are coming from all over,” Patty said. “It’s just going to be a wonderful day. We’re just praying the weather’s beautiful, and everybody will have such a great day.” With both the Peace Camp and Peace House Ministries itself, Patty said she and Alan are very amazed at the work God is doing. “Satan’s alive and well because he knows his time is short, but God’s really working and doing lots of amazing things, I think, now through the churches and people who care about Him and care about the future,” she said.