





By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times





One of the many roads to be constructed as part of an interlocal agreement opened just in time to avoid a major traffic issue for Seymour Rogers Middle School. Griffith Street was extended to the second entry of the front parking lot of the school, allowing parents to drop off their students at the school’s main entry. Because of the design, vehicles were able to form an S-like pattern, which helped keep cars from blocking traffic or being backed up onto main roadways, a problem that has occurred at Eisenhower Middle School because of its direct entry from Western Avenue. But Griffith Street allows vehicles to exit without sending them directly onto a main thoroughfare, avoiding congestion. According to Seymour Rogers Principal Jason Diseker, the traffic flow has worked well with the addition of Griffith Street. “Cars are flowing through,” he said. “We had about 90 cars here at once, and I thought we were going to have a problem. But they were cleared out in five minutes. Traffic is moving better than I could have hoped.” The flow of cars enters the far back side of the parking lot and snakes around the back to circle to the front drop-off location, allowing for a large number of vehicles to be on the lot at once, and then to return to Griffith and exit. Once Hickory and Larry streets are completed as per the interlocal agreement, traffic will be able to disperse smoothly as well, reaching Country Estates Road which will allow traffic to flow south to Pine or north to Pancake Boulevard. For now, traffic is able to flow in and out at Seymour Rogers.