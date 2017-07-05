



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



“Theater has always been the love of my life, and I hope to be able to give the students a background of literature whoever they are.” This from Michele Van Hessen, the recently hired theater and speech instructor at Seward County Community College. Van Hessen will be taking over the department from Gloria Goodwin, who will be starting at a new position in Kansas City. And as she tells it, Van Hessen is no stranger to show business. “I was born in Los Angeles, and my father worked for RKO Productions and worked on 81 films. As a child, I had the opportunity to go to Europe while he worked as head of production, and I started studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts,” Van Hessen said. “My dad was actually nominated for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ for sound, so we also got to go to Bermuda for several years, where he ran a studio and I began my acting career there. Later, I studied at California State University at Northridge with a man named Jim Corey, and I became the artistic director for La Mama Hollywood, where I wrote, produced and directed more than 20 plays, and that’s when I began to teach acting. I also studied with Lee Strasberg at the Actors’ Studio, which was an amazing opportunity.” Alongside her love for teaching, Van Hessen also worked as a media director for Republican Party candidates while living in Honolulu. While working in that position, she taught weekend speech and acting classes at local community colleges. After receiving her third master’s degree, she began applying to teaching positions. Eventually, that led to her interviewing at SCCC. “I love teaching, I realized I loved teaching more than I did working in politics,” Van Hessen said. “When the dean called and asked if I wanted to interview, I was really excited because I love small towns – bigger towns and cities are wonderful to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live somewhere like that anymore. After the interview, I was offered the position, and I was just thrilled, I felt like it was a gift from God that I’d get to come to a wonderful community where there’s so much space and opportunity to know your neighbors and neighborhoods.” Van Hessen also shared the story of how and when she received the position. “After the interview, about four days later, he called me and offered me the position. I was standing in a mall ready to go into Whole Foods to buy groceries, and I was so excited I screamed, and the security guards actually came running over to me asking if I was alright,” Van Hessen recalled with a laugh. “I told him ‘Yes I’m fine, I just got a dream job of my life!’ and he said ‘Are you sure you’re alright?’ and then I said ‘Oh yes I’m fine. I’ll be leaving Honolulu to move to a small town in Kansas, I’m fine!’ That was all about 10 days ago. The dean asked me if I wanted to teach the summer class, and I thought that would be a wonderful opportunity to be able to understand the campus and its functions and get to know the population, so I said yes and began that July 3. The second thing is I called up and found out how to get my car shipped from Honolulu to here, and once they said they could do it in a week, I said ‘Okay, I’m going to totally trust in God, I’m only taking essentials and leaving everything else.’” The SCCC Theater Department already has a loyal following, and Van Hessen said she wants to help keep that going. “Our opening play will be ‘Our Town,’ but I’m taking Lidia Hook-Gray’s book on Liberal and Seward County and adapting it into the book by Thornton Wilder,” Van Hessen said. “I also want to grow the theater department and give the students great knowledge of acting and literature and the opportunity to grow through theater, because with theater, whether or not you end up doing it later, you have self-confidence. It also gives you great skills in the job market.” Van Hessen said she is very excited to begin her time at SCCC. “I’m very excited about that because it will give me a great opportunity to work with the students and get more knowledge about the campus. I’m also really excited about beginning speech and theater classes in August,” Van Hessen said. “I’m very excited about that because it will give me a great opportunity to work with the students and get more knowledge about the campus.”