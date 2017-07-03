RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Moran coming to Liberal Friday PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 03 July 2017 07:16

• Special to the Leader & Times




U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced that he will visit Liberal as part of his Kansas Listening Tour from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday in rhe Student Wellness Building, Room SW229-D on the campus of Seward County Community College. 

Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with Sen. Moran on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. The issues Sen. Moran focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C., are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these town hall meetings.

Throughout his time in Congress, Sen. Moran has made it a priority to stay connected to the people he represents despite a distance of more than 1,000 miles between Capitol Hill and Kansas. Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran has continued to hold town halls in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Then-Congressman Moran traveled to each of the 69 counties during his annual “Big First Listening Tour.”
 


