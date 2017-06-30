







By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



More than 100 years ago, the American Cancer Society began its mission to rid the world of cancer. In those days, the disease was rarely mentioned in public, steeped in fear and denial, and doctors at times would not tell their patients they had cancer. Likewise, patients would many times not tell friends and family of their diagnosis. ACS’s mission continues a century later, and in that century, cancer, while not completely conquered, is commonly survived in today’s day and age. Much of the research done to enable people to survive cancer has been provided through funding provided by ACS’s signature fundraiser, the Relay For Life. Locally, Seward County is hosting its Relay For Life Saturday, July 15, one of a few changes from past relays. “We have a survivor dinner that’ll be a week before instead of a couple days before,” said Jamie Parkinson, senior community development manager for ACS’s North Region. “It’ll be on July 6. It will be at 6 o’clock at the Depot with dinner, and we’ll play a few games and have prizes afterwards.” Parkinson said the length of the actual relay will change as well. “On July 15 for the actual relay, we’ll have opening ceremony at 7 o’clock with our survivor and caregiver lap just following that,” she said. “We have the luminary ceremony at 8:45. It’s a little bit earlier than normal just because people tend to go home.” Parkinson said many fun activities will take place throughout the five hours of Relay, with some taking place earlier than usual. “We’ll have zumba,” she said. “Instead of having at midnight, we’re going to have it at 10:30. The zumba kids just said they wanted it earlier. We’ll probably close down somewhere close to midnight. We’ll have things going on during the day. We’ll have special laps. We’ll have red light, green laps, bubble laps, hula hoop chains, Cheeto toss, three legged laps, Minute to Win It games. We have entertainment with singers like we had before throughout the evening.” There will be a Zumba contest at 10:30 p.m. The winner has the most “votes” cast in their name with dollar bills. There will also be a team that will “sell themselves” to walk for others. “So if you can’t physically walk or don’t have the time then you can pay someone else to do it for you,” Parkinson said. “I think this is a great idea. Call Darlynn Beaty for more information at 620-417-3164.” Those with an appetite can find burritos, hamburgers, cotton candy and bake sale items throughout Light Park. Parkinson said this year’s fundraising goal is $35,000. Currently, $13,000 has been raised, and Parkinson said more money is expected from teams and sponsors. “We also sell luminaries,” she said. “Those sales happen mostly over the next couple of weeks before relay. We are on track.” As for the changes to this year’s Relay, Parkinson said event coordinators simply listened to what people wanted. “It’s not really all that important to go all night,” she said. “It was really hard for them to commit to something that went all night. They really just want to have fun in the evening and honor the cancer survivors and caregivers, and most of the people went home at midnight anyway. When we found out that most of our team members and team captains really wanted that too, we just decided that was a good idea.” Parkinson said the changes in Seward County’s Relay For Life are similar to those taking place nationwide. “Some of the other events have gone to just a dinner or a little bit different event, but the community has liked the relay and has supported it,” she said. “Some events nationwide have gone just to a dinner or just a 5K, not been a traditional relay, and that’s all okay. It’s whatever the community wants, and so far with Seward County and Liberal, they’ve kind of wanted to keep the traditional relay.” Parkinson said more volunteers are needed to help put the event on as well. “We definitely need more people involved,” she said. “We do know that it’s a time-consuming event, but we’re the holders of the torch, the people that remember those we’ve lost to cancer. A lot of people want that to happen, but they don’t know how to get involved. They can contact me.” Parkinson emphasized that Relay For Life is a fundraising event, with money going to many worthwhile causes. “It goes to research,” she said. “It goes to benefit programs. It goes to providing hotels for cancer patients every time anybody in Liberal needs a room when they go for treatments elsewhere. So bring your chair and stay for a while and enjoy the music, but also bring money to donate.” Parkinson said with cancer care now available in Liberal, the people providing that care have stepped to help with fundraising as well. “Both of those cancer centers are sponsors for the Relay for Life, and that to me means that we work really well together with our support for them, their support for us,” she said. For those needing more information, Parkinson said there are a few options. “Contact the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345, and they will put you in touch with the correct person,” she said. Information can also be found by calling Parkinson at 620-874-5866 or Annica Slater at 620-655-0484.