







Helm challenges why board was not informed district had $2 million surplus



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Stipends for USD 480 faculty and teachers were the hot topic during a special meeting of the UDS 480 school board Wednesday evening. In total, three proposals were given for the board to consider. “The first of these proposals I would like for you to consider is $1,000 for everyone who was here through the year, but they had to be here and working by January, that’s my cutoff, and that particular proposal would cost around $805,000,” Superintendent Renae Hickert began. “The second proposal would be a $750 stipend for everyone, with those same terms, and that would cost around $545,000. The third option is a bit differentiated, that would be $1,000 for all teachers, administrators, all the 12-month employees, and then the $750 would be for the 9-month employees who aren’t teachers, like paras and building secretaries, some bus drivers, food service, that type of thing, and that option would be around $654,000.” After the options were given, discussion began on which should be approved. “Do we have enough in the budget right now to approve these without adjusting the mill levy?” Board President Stewart Cauble asked. “Yes, without a doubt,” Hickert replied. “We wouldn’t adjust anything. This would still be a sizeable transfer to capital outlay, which wouldn’t be as big as it was obviously if you take $500,000 or $600,000 or $800,000, but that’s okay, because we are in a very good place with capital outlay right now.” “And this is coming from money that has to be encumbered or you lose it, correct?” board member Travis Combs asked. “Yes, and we can’t encumber salaries,” Hickert said. “Ordinarily, there wouldn’t be a sense of urgency, but any time you’re dealing with salaries or wages, you can’t encumber for the next year. That’s the first thing they told me when we started talking about this. And something else to consider is this district’s been through a lot in the past two or three years with all the changs and transitions, and change is hard. This is just a way of showing ‘Hey, we made it through!’” After some more discussion on which option would be best, the conversation shifted gears. “Here we go with the knee-jerk reaction. Our business/finance director provided us no data until just a few days before the end of the year,” board member Steve Helm began. “He knew where we were at in general terms long before Monday night. He knew in general terms, within a couple hundred thousand dollars, he withheld that from the board. We had no idea, did we, that we were sitting on $2 million extra? No. There was no planning, this is us just reacting to something and as we found in the past, anything we react to comes back to haunt us.” After those remarks, the conversation shifted to issues with recruitment for USD 480, with Helm sharing some numbers he came up with. Some of the issues brought up during this discussion included housing and overall retention. “The thing we need to be figuring out as a board is why are we paying 10 or more percent more and have three times the number of openings as other districts do?” Helm asked. “That’s what we need to be figuring out. It’s not throwing money at something we think might solve the problem. We don’t know what next year’s budget’s going to be, we only have a general idea. This is a good idea, but we need to solve our employment problem.” “One of the things I’m not sure I fully understand is the hiring process and how it got moved away from the principals of those buildings that had more hands on and built the relationships with future potential teachers,” board member Nick Hatcher said. “I’m sure they still do that, but that hiring process is out of their hands and it’s moved into this building, and one of the things that seems evident to me is the relationships in the buildings. The principals are the ones working in those buildings on a day-to-day basis, and there are people who have come to the district because of our principals, but sometimes they don’t get in the buildings they thought they would get into and get moved.” Discussion continued in this vein for several minutes before board member Cliff Abbott reminded the board of the meeting’s purpose. “Mr. Helm brings up a great point about the board needing help in finding out what help is needed with retention and all of that, but let’s bring this back full circle,” Abbott said. “We felt as a board there was plenty of money in the contingency fund, more than we’ve had in the past, and we asked Ms. Hickert to put together a multi-pronged plan, and she has brought us this as one of the prongs, and I want to get back to this of whether or not we want to do this. We have to make this decision, so let’s put this to rest and if it helps, let’s talk about what we need to do to address some of those things.” After some more discussion on some other issues, the board ultimately approved Option 3 (the aforementioned differentiated option) by a margin of 6-0, with Helm abstaining due to feeling the proper information was not available.