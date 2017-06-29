

REMINDER: Local ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks in Seward County and the City of Liberal.



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The 4th of July holiday is rapidly approaching, and while the holiday can signify fun and barbecues, it is also important to stay safe. The Liberal Police Department will be keeping watch throughout the community to make sure everyone and everything stays safe, according to LPD Lieutenant Jared Ratzlaff. “The police department itself, we’ll be doing some extra stuff at the big show there at Brent Gould Field, but for the most part, it’ll be normal patrols,” Ratzlaff said. “It is a holiday weekend, and we realize that, but we don’t foresee any issues as far as having to do a lot of extra stuff over the weekend. We also want to remind everyone fireworks are illegal in Seward County, and we will be looking for them, and if we find them, they’ll be confiscated and the consequences will happen as needed. Be smart and use your fireworks in the same place you buy them – if you buy them in Oklahoma, use them in Oklahoma, don’t bring them to Liberal. I’ve been here 14 years, and that law has been in effect the entire time I’ve been here.” Each holiday season brings its own challenges, Ratzlaff said, including the 4th of July. “We always have the fireworks violations, and we’re aware of that, and since it’s summer, it’s one of those holidays where people like to get together and barbecue,” Ratzlaff said. “And a lot of times with those events, alcohol comes into play, so again, we want people to stay safe and don’t drink and drive, get the driver figured out ahead of time and have someone sober to keep them safe and get them home. The other big thing here is if you’re going to be going out to the college to watch the fireworks display, traffic gets congested so there’s a lot of pedestrians walking around, so slow down, be careful, watch where you’re going, everyone’s there to watch the same thing. Be patient and follow the traffic laws and avoid accidents, because there’s going to be a lot of people making their way in that direction.” Overall, however, Ratzlaff said the 4th of July is no worse than other holidays. “Each holiday has its own experiences and issues, but July 4, I wouldn’t say it’s any worse than the other ones,” Ratzlaff said. “It’s unique in how it’s in the summer and there’s no school, nothing like that going on, so there are way more people out. The weather’s also nicer, so you’ve got the picnics and barbecues, so there’s a lot more people outside with this holiday than the others. I don’t foresee any major issues, I think it will be a good 4th of July for people to have fun and go out and enjoy a baseball game and the fireworks show. This community’s always done well with events, they come together and enjoy them, and I foresee this year being no different.” For those planning on celebrating the 4th of July elsewhere, Ratzlaff offered some extra safety advice. “Stay safe, slow down and don’t get in a hurry if you’re heading somewhere since there’ll be a lot of extra people out, especially out at the ball field,” Ratzlaff said. “If you drink, don’t get behind the wheel, we don’t want anyone to get hurt because of that. Enjoy the baseball game, enjoy the celebrations going on in town – we live in a great nation, so let’s celebrate it.”