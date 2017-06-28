

Rep. Shannon Francis has been appointed by Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman to serve on the Kansas Council on Travel and Tourism. The council is focused on identifying and evaluating tourism-related issues, and makes recommendations on innovative programs that will promote travel and tourism throughout the state. “Tourism is critical to our Southwest Kansas economy,” Francis said. “Through the State Council, we have an opportunity to work with others across the state in a concerted effort to grow our tourism economy and bring more people into the state. From our world-class pheasant and deer hunting to Pancake Day, the Liberal Air Museum, Dorothy’s House, the Bee Jays, and the Baker Arts Museum, Southwest Kansans have been leaders on the tourism front. I look forward to making sure all that we have to offer in our corner of the state is included in the state’s overall tourism efforts.”

