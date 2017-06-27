





ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Development will continue to be a hot topic for the Liberal City Commission at its next meeting this evening. First up for the commission will be discussion of Redevelopment Project Area 1 of the north Liberal redevelopment district. The first part of this discussion will be a public hearing, which the public is invited to speak at, and then the second part will concern Ordinance No. 4485, which would adopt a redevelopment project plan. Staff recommends the commission approve this ordinance. “On April 26, the commission passed Ordinance No. 4483 establishing the ‘North Liberal Redevelopment District,’ and the city prepared a redevelopment project titled ‘Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan for Redevelopment Project Area 1 of the North Liberal Redevelopment District,” the agenda information noted. “On May 11, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission reviewed the proposed project plan and adopted a resolution finding the project is consistent with the comprehensive plan for the development of the city. Pursuant to the requirements of the act and Resolution No. 2261, adopted May 23, the commission set a public hearing to consider adoption of the project on June 27.” After that discussion, the commission will be asked to approve Ordinance No. 4486, which would approve the development agreement with Pinnacle Developments, LLC for the development of the north Liberal redevelopment districts as well as the North Liberal One and North Liberal Two districts. The commission will also be discussing the fee permit for VAS Hotels, LLC. “VAS Hotels, LLC has asked the city to waive the fee for the general contract permit for both the Fairfield Inn & Suites and the conference center,” the agenda information noted. “Should the commission decide to waive the fee, none of the other requirements of the permitting and construction process will be changed. All contractors and sub-contractors will need to be licensed, all plans will need to be approved, all permits will still need to be issued, and all inspections will be made as usual. The only item that will be waived is the fee.” In other business, the commission will be asked to approve a pair of appointments to the Liberal Memorial Library Board, and will also be discussing a replacement dog for the Liberal Police Department’s K9 program. “With the recent retirement of K9 police service dog Rex, we researched vendors for a replacement K9 to continue with the program,” the agenda information noted. “K9 handler Sgt. Chris Head did the research and provided information on different vendors he found. From his research, he narrowed the search down to two vendors, Little Rock K9 from Little Rock, Ark., and Johnson’s K9 from Colorado Springs, Colo.” The Liberal Parks and Recreation Department will also be on hand for a pair of items, the first of which will be a request to replace the HVAC unit on the north side of the Recreation Center building. The commission will also be given a recap of how this year’s Arkalon Assault event went.