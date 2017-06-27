







ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Rain has been a welcome sight for many, although for the USD 480 school board, some drainage issues have left very little space for the extra moisture to go. Concerns about drainage issues around the area of Seymour Rogers Middle School have been raised, and during the board’s most recent meeting Monday evening, a step was taken toward improving the area. Discussion on this topic began with Bond Project Manager Peter Mychalczuk giving some background on the issue along with plans for the board to look at. “Before we even touched this property, the water all flowed toward a little area there by Charles Street and Griffith Street, and that was in existence,” Mychalczuk said. “That area in green in your packet, that all now drains to the retention facility, and all that now drains to the northeast, so if you look at it volume-wise, it might be 80 or 85 percent of the water that used to flow to the northeast is now going into the retention facility. And then there’s a strip highlighted in yellow on top that goes to the east. So we actually improved conditions there by about 80 percent.” The original plans called for drainage for $30,481.47, but because of the rains from spring earlier this year, the City of Liberal is requiring additional drainage pipe be installed along Griffith Avenue to allow extra water to divert to the southeast of Seymour Rogers Middle to the retention pond. The requirement came due to the raised elevation of the building site changing the water flow pattern from north of the school. Mychalczuk said he had paid a visit to the area along with City Engineer Pete Earles and City of Liberal Streets Superintendent Daniel Zuniga to see the area for himself. “We looked at that area, and it’s true that when it does rain, water sort of collects in that area. We have pictures, and it is a wet spot,” Mychalczuk said. “There’s a vacant lot just to the northeast there between us and Jewell Street, the Liberal Inn, and it’s wet. Jewell Street south at times there will be a barrier up if there’s an intense rain storm and it’s cut off because it floods in that area.” The question of how students would get to school with those streets closed was posed among the board, and a couple options were given. “So the proposed corrective action is to put in this proposed drainage line?” board member Nick Hatcher asked. “That’s what Mr. Earles wants, he said.” Mychalczuk replied. “So how much of the water – I guess it would be northeast of our entrance – how much of that would flow back to that?” Hatcher asked. “The thing is, no one really knows, and that’s a concern Brian Hill from MKEC has,” Mychalczuk replied. “He said this is the first domino that’s going fall in this whole area because now we’re draining ... he called this a regional detention pond.” Director of Auxiliary Services Mike Rogg also spoke before the board. “Having stood out there in the rain, they hard surfaced what used to be grass clear to the east, and now you get runoff water, and water is running to that street from the east,” Rogg said. “So it’s not just water coming from the west getting to that street, water’s coming from both directions and behind the Liberal Inn is where that crosses.” “Yeah, there’s a swell there that’s supposed to reach US Hwy 54, but it’s not graded properly, and the water just sits there,” Mychalczuk added. Discussion continued in this vein for some time with the board members voicing their concerns about the area. “Please don’t think I’m trying to kill the messenger here, but I drive that road often,” board member Matt Friederich said. “I don’t care how heavy the rain swell is, and it happened before we even built the schools there, that has always been a drainage issue, so why is that now our problem and not the city’s?” “And what about our roads on that side of the school?” Hatcher added. “If we don’t put that line in, will that impact the timetable on getting those streets built in time?” “I actually met Mr. Earles last Thursday, and I asked him that specific question, I asked him if you voted down this proposition would Griffith Street still get built, and he said no,” Mychalczuk replied. Discussion continued on this topic for a while, with another point of concern being why there was not some better communication with the City of Liberal, with board members saying the area has been an issue for a long time. “They are public officials, they have a duty to represent the community and provide what’s best for the community,” board member Travis Combs said. “And as Delvin said earlier, we’re not strong-arming anyone on the school district’s side of all this, they shouldn’t be doing the same to us. We’ve done everything we were required to do to get the schools open by the date we said they would be open. If schools don’t open by the date we have them set to open, it’s because the city has dragged their feet and thrown in additional requirements they think are crucial to their city infrastructure.” “The bottom line is, in my mind, Friday, Aug. 18 is kind of my drop dead date,” Mychalczuk said. “School’s going to start a week later, we’ve got seven weeks, maybe. The engineer and construction guy in me says ‘I want to get these roads built,’ and I realize that’s putting pressure on you.” Ultimately, the board voted to approve the additional drainage cost for Seymour Rogers in the amount of $90,372.52 by a margin of 5-2, with Combs and fellow board member Cliff Abbott voting no. In other business, the board also approved technology and software renewals, and playground proposals for MacArthur and K-2 playgrounds for Cottonwood and Sunflower, among other new business.