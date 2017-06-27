









By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part in a series regarding Monday’s public forum hosted by the Leader & Times, KSCB and the Chamber of Commerce to let candidates for the Liberal City Commission introduce themselves to the public.

The public had a chance to get to know the field of 13 candidates running for three spots on the Liberal City Commission Monday evening during a candidate forum. Due to the large number of candidates, this forum simply featured statements about the candidates and what they want to accomplish should they be elected. The first to speak was Ron Warren, who had previously served on the commission and briefly as mayor. Warren, who owns his own construction company, said people of Liberal at this time want change, and he believes he can be part of that change. “I do not consider myself a politician, and I definitely do not believe myself to be an eloquent speaker,” he said. “I do consider myself to be a decision maker and a problem solver. I’m here tonight because I believe our citizens of our community deserve representation in the city government, and I don’t feel like they are getting that.” Much of that change, Warren said, has to do with keeping community residents informed about what happens in Liberal. “We live in a community that is filled with compassionate, dedicated people who want to see our community move forward and only asked to not be left in the dark and not be left without a voice,” he said. “As businesses in the community, our voice comes through city commissioners we elect.” Warren did say he has similar feelings to those he has represented and plans to represent if he is elected. “Everyone I’ve talked to lately tells me they believe we need change, and I have to agree,” he said. “Now is the time to make that happen. I believe that everyone here tonight cares what happens in our community, but everyone does not believe we get there the same way.” Warren emphasized the need for the flow of information from the city government to the people it represents. “I would like the public to be more informed and have a real voice in the city commission,” he said. “I believe it is our responsibility as commissioners to do so. I believe your city commission should be respectful to the opinions of our citizens and our needs.” Next was local business owner Jimmy Holman, who said the focus of the city commission needs to be somewhat redirected. “I’m more concerned about the people than the town,” he said. “I want to be a voice for the people. I want to represent you guys. I understand business. There’s a time to do things. There’s a way to do things.” Holman said the rights of the individual need to have as much of a voice as the group. “I also believe that the opinion of one man standing by himself is just as important as 10 men standing together,” he said. “I believe the commissioners are voted in by the people, and they ought to represent the people. It’s not about me. I’m an ambassador who represents people, not myself.” Holman easily explained why commissioners should look at the people before a community. “If you build a town and the people leave, what’ve you got?” he said. Rick Rose, a long-time Liberal resident, was next to take the mic, and he said, as many feel, Liberal was a leader in Southwest Kansas at one time but has now fallen behind other towns such as Garden City and Dodge City. He said getting back there starts with making Liberal more business-friendly. “I’ve seen growth with the larger chains out there,” he said. “It seems when a smaller guy comes in, the city’s a lot less likely to help.” Rose said all growth counts, including that of smaller businesses. “Every bit of growth we get generates tax dollars, people buy housing here, and it’ll help the city grow,” he said. Rose said if city officials expect residents to buy local, they should do the same. “I think the city should set an example by supporting the businesses that pay the local taxes,” he said. “We should make an effort to solicit our local businesses. If we expect the residents of our local town to shop local, the city commission should do the same and set the example for the people.” Rose had a similar idea when it comes to how the community looks to incoming residents. “The city should also be in keeping Liberal clean,” he said. “I feel that it isn’t right when we ask our residents to clean up when we don’t take care of our own public property.” Rose then spoke to the recent controversy regarding the Federal Aviation Administration, the City of Liberal and the construction of the Walmart Neighborhood Market. “The difficulty between the FAA and the city is an example where the cover-up is worse than the actual mistake because the leadership did not take responsibility for it,” he said. “The role of a commission requires oversight, and if a commissioner won’t hold himself accountable, they’re not doing their job.” Incumbent Dave Harrison then spoke, and he started by saying there is a difference between talking about what needs to be done and actually doing it. Harrison initially dodged the FAA issue by pointing to some of what has been accomplished by the commission in his nine plus years on the board, including improvements at Light Park. “That was just a brown spot,” he said. “Look what it looks like today. The water park was non-existent. There was a hole there with water that was contaminated. You couldn’t even swim in it. Look at it today. Go to Western Avenue. You couldn’t hardly drive down it. Today, it’s a nice modern street with curb and guttering.” Harrison continued to list accomplishments made by the commission, including sidewalks on 15th Street and Pine Street, construction of a community building at Mahuron Park, improvements at Mary Frame Park and the construction of the new Leete Family Park. Before concluding his statement, though, Harrison briefly touched on the FAA issue, pointing residents to a publication in Sunday’s Leader & Times. “There is a deed recorded at the county courthouse,” he said. Chris Carlile, wife of current city commissioner Jack Carlile, spoke next, and she said while she and her husband don’t always see eye to eye, they do respect each other’s opinions. Like many in the field, Carlile said she believes voters have a right to know what the candidates bring to the table. “Three key items I would like to do as a city commissioner are better communication between administration of the City of Liberal and the residents of Liberal, better service of the city administration and departments to the residents of Liberal and a more proper approach to economic development that includes the city, the county, USD 480, Seward County Community College and the Chamber of Commerce,” she said. Carlile, who along with her husband own three businesses in Liberal, talked about the benefits of the town’s educational institution. “Not only are USD 480 and Seward County Community College some of our largest employers in the community,” she said. “They are also widely charged with educating and training our workforce.” Carlile said she is looking forward to seeing the continued development of Liberal. “I’m very excited about the new developments I see in the community – the hotels, the restaurants and the conference centers,” she said. “All these new places will draw people to our community.” Carlile, who along with Connie Seigrist is one of two women candidates running in this election, said she would like to see more women representation on the commission. “As half of the community, I think women do have a voice,” she said. “I think we need to provide a prospective on community issues.” Carlile said her philosophy is to work for the people she would represent. “I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise to listen to what you have to say,” she said.

