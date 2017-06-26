





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Adventure Bay Manager Jessica Tercero talks a little about her time at Adventure Bay Water Park as well as some tips to stay safe while swimming this summer.



Q: How long have you been working here at Adventure Bay as the manager? A: This is my fourth year being the manager here.



Q: What are some changes you’ve noticed in that time you’ve been the manager here? A: A few things I’ve noticed have been the upkeep of the park, I feel like we do a much better job of coming in and having professionals clean and repaint the pool in the off-season along with our features. This year we had the slides done. Since I’ve been here, I feel like the city’s really stepped up to ensure everything’s taken care of and the park looks good.



Q: What originally interested you in working here? A: At first, I didn’t have any children, and my husband works in the oilfield, so he’s gone a lot. I was a little bored and started looking for a summer job, and here I am.



Q: What is your favorite thing about working at Adventure Bay? A: I actually teach P.E. and health at Eisenhower Middle School during the school year and coach, and being able to be here during the summer and interacting with the children and seeing them interact somewhere different than a classroom setting or on the field, it’s kind of cool to see who steps up as leaders and takes charge out here during the summer.



Q: With people who will be visiting either here or other watering holes, what are some safety precautions they should keep in mind? A: Our biggest thing here we preach is make sure you’re never alone and you’re with someone who always knows where you are in case something happens. Also, be sure and drink plenty of water because even though you don’t feel as hot since you’re in the water, you really are. Also, sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen! And as far as here at the pool, I’m a big believer in prevention and believe if we stop things before they happen and we’re on top of everything, that’s what stops a lot of the roughhousing. We’re making sure children aren’t running around on deck and potentially slipping and falling, we’re making sure everyone’s going down the slides appropriately, we try to eliminate those issues there. We make sure our lifeguards are taking water and safety breaks so they’re not exhausted and tired and they can make sure they’re on their toes. I’m a big believer in prevention, it’s all about staff keeping an eye on everyone. The rules we have here may not be the most fun, but they’re safest, and they’re here for a reason.



Q: What are some other things you enjoy about working here at Adventure Bay? A: I like to see the growth. We have the Splash N’ Dash here this year, we added the triathlon, just all that different growth. We attract the Garden City YMCA, the YMCA down in Guymon, Okla. Just all the things the pool can bring to Liberal is what I think is really neat. We also have swimming lessons every day from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then we also have them at night from 6:30 to 7:30, and we’re still taking sign-ups for the two sessions we have left, and they can sign up at the Rec Center if they’re interested.



Q: What would you say to encourage parents to sign their children up for swimming lessons? A: I would say getting children comfortable in the water is the big thing. Most of the time when we have some type of incident at the pool, it’s because the child’s afraid and panicking and doesn’t know what to do in the water as far as being able to float or stay calm. Swim lessons are awesome because we go from 6 months old clear up to level 6, which is basically the strokes you see at like the Olympics.



Q: What else are you looking forward to this summer here at the pool? A: We’ve got the Splash N’ Dash coming up July 8, and then in August we’ve got the triathlon, and I’m really excited to see that and how many people we can attract and from how far away. The pools look great, the slides are good, come out and see us!