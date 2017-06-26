







School board to discuss how to handle students who require law enforcement



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



There will be a wide variety of items to keep the USD 480 school board busy during its next meeting this evening starting at 6:30. The first pair of items will be highlighting the USD 480 Food Services program, with the first of the items concerning the Child Nutrition and Wellness 2018 program agreement and the Food Services procurement plan, both of which are information items for the board. The first of the evening’s action items will concern approving a memorandum of understanding between the school district, Adolescent Support Services, the Liberal Police Department and the Seward County Attorney’s Office regarding the referral of school-based behaviors to either law enforcement or the juvenile justice system. Also seeking approval from the board will include the purchase of additional Algebra 1 and Algebra 2 textbooks. “Michelle Bremenkamp, math department head has provided the following information for the need for additional textbooks,” the agenda information noted. “We had a huge enrollment in Geometry last year due to an increased pass rate in Algebra 1 from the previous year. This large bubble of geometry students will now move up into Algebra 2 for the 2017-18 school year, which resulted in our shortage of Algebra 2 books. In regards to the Algebra 1 book shortage, a large portion of our incoming freshmen were recommended to take Algebra 1 as opposed to the previous year when many were placed into the three developmental math courses.” The board will also be asked to approve the playground proposals for MacArthur Elementary School and K-2 playgrounds for Cottonwood Elementary School and Sunflower Elementary School, as well as the use of EDU Staffing for substitute hiring for the 2017-18 school year pending legal counsel review. Technology will also be a hot topic, with staff planning to request the board approve the KRONOS software support, other technology renewals, the renewal of SchoolDude software and the district’s online enrollment service, and cell phone stipends. To conclude the new business, the board will also be discussing Potential Change Item 122 (which concerns additional chain link fencing at Seymour Rogers), stair treads at Meadowlark Elementary School and MacArthur Elementary School, and drainage at Seymour Rogers Middle School. “The original plans approved by the City required drainage in the amount of $30,481.47,” the agenda information noted. “With the area flooding from past rains this spring, the city is requiring additional drainage pipe be installed along Griffith Avenue to allow the water to flow to the southeast of Seymour Rogers to the retention pond. The city is requiring this because the raised elevation of the building site changed the water flow pattern from north of the school.”

