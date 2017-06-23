





Center gets new restaurant grade equipment to serve seniors, Friendship Meals



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Upgrades to the kitchen of the Liberal Senior Center are nearly complete, and a ribbon cutting for the new look cooking area is scheduled for early next month. “The main appliances are all here, and they’re all hooked up,” said director Darlene Ford. “The exhaust system and suppression system are now up and running and inspected. The health inspector will be here next week.” Along with the health inspector, Ford said the food manager for Elder Care, the operator of the Friendship Meals program, will be in Liberal as well. “She’s going to be here and set up the ordering process and the storage room,” she said. “They’re going to try next week to do a couple of recipes just to kind of get used to the ovens and how long does it take and why do I need to have these items – just a general set up of organizing things in the kitchen. Anytime you move, you put something in one place, and you realize once you start using it, it’s really not where you wanted it.” The ribbon cutting itself is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 5 at the senior center at 701 N. Grant. “We’re inviting anyone who has made any donations of any sort,” Ford said. “Anybody who has any interest at all in what the center is going to be looking like as we prepare the Friendship Meals can come through, and they can tour the kitchen on that day.” Ford said, though, those interested in getting a look at the kitchen should not wait to do so. “After that day, once the kitchen’s open, you’re not open for general public to come through,” she said. “We made the decision that it was best to get it done before we open, and since Thursday’s going to be our open day, we’re going to go ahead and go for the 5th.” Ford said there have been no major delays in getting the kitchen ready. “As far as planning, preparation, working with the contractor, all that stuff was well played out,” she said. “There were no glitches in the systems.” Ford added everything purchased for the new kitchen is restaurant grade. “We will be able to do things in quantity,” she said. “The convection ovens are multi-stacked. The heavy duty mixers that you use, all that is just restaurant grade. Everything that we ordered, we ordered in researching with our restaurant people in town what worked for them.” Ford said Elder Care itself was used for research into what would work best in the kitchen. “We went to several of their different kitchens that are serving to try and make sure that we were not going to buy things that weren’t being used,” she said. “Money is tight, and all the donations received, we want to make sure that we’re spending the money wisely and also stay within the budget that we originally came up with to make it work.” That money came from many donors in the community, including Southern Pioneer, the Randell Foundation, the Folk Art Festival, the High Plains Heritage Foundation, Gary and Teena McClellan, Jim and Nancy Bowman, Joanne Fitzgerald, Black Hills Energy, Southwest Medical Center, Ruffino’s Restaurant, the Baughman Foundation, Beta Sigma Phi, Cary Utz, Brenneman Funeral Home and the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Beta Chapter. Ford said the anticipation is great from the community to see what the new kitchen looks like. “There’s a lot of folks out there who are looking forward to seeing and being able to utilize the kitchen,” she said. In addition to the Friendship Meals, Ford said a la carte meals such as cheeseburgers and fries could be served in the new kitchen. “There may be a salad bar type option,” she said. “What we’ll be doing is first of all and most importantly, make sure we feel comfortable preparing the Friendship Meals, that the food that’s going out to the elderly is delicious, as much as it can be when you’re following recipes from dieticians.” Ford said center officials want to make sure everything is up and running well before putting too many things in the kitchen. “We do see that offering a second alternative will encourage other people to come in who really aren’t interested in the Friendship Meal, but would come in for the different thing,” she said. “We will also be able to do things like Mexican food. Both of our cooks have background in cooking with that cuisine. I’m hoping that hits another segment of our population that would like to come in for something like that.” Ford said for now, there is a limited extent of the senior center’s menu, but other meals are not completely out of the question. “The door is open, but we have to follow what reality is,” she said. “We’ll see how many people come in, what they ask for. We’ll kind of build on some of that too. Ultimately, we’re a senior center, and we’re here for the needs of the seniors. Secondly, it’s a Friendship Meal program that’s behind all of this kitchen change.”