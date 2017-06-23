



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









A high speed chase ended with the apprehension of a suspect wanted for aggravated battery Thursday night in northeast Liberal.

Seward County Undersheriff Gene Ward said in a press release, the chase began just before 10:30 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to North U.S. Highway 83 to assist with a vehicle pursuit entering Seward County by Haskell County deputies.

“The sheriff’s office took over the pursuit,” Ward said. “The suspect driving the vehicle was a suspect in an aggravated battery, and the vehicle was reported stolen from Finney County.”

Ward said deputies deployed stop sticks, and the run vehicle’s tires were deflated.

“The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of 15th Street and Country Estates in Liberal,” he said. “The suspect was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured, and no vehicles except the suspect’s vehicle were damaged in the pursuit.”

No names have been released at this time pending a court appearance, and Ward reminded everyone that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.