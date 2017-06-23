



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE — The Leader & Times will be interviewing each of the 13 candidates for Liberal City Commission. This is the first featuring candidate Connie Seigrist.

With 13 candidates, the interest is high in the race for Liberal City Commission. One of those candidates is Liberal native Connie Seigrist. Seigrist, who currently works for Landmark Real Estate Center, said it was her friends who convinced her to campaign for one of the Liberal City Commission spots. “I realized I was doing a lot of complaining about what was going on in the city, and that made part of the problem, so I decided I ought to run for Liberal City Commission and see if I couldn't be part of the solution,” Seigrist said. “I repeated my scenario to friends, and they said 'You ought to do it, go ahead and run!' So with my friends' prodding, I decided to run.” And Seigrist certainly has a lot of experience being on boards and committees. She has served with the Kansas State University Alumni Association Board of Directors, the Southwest Medical Center Board of Trustees, the Focus on the Future Committee, and the Seward County Council on Aging, among many others. It is that experience, Seigrist said, that has helped her understand Liberal’s goings-on. “I feel I have lots of experience, I served with many boards. I've served on boards where the Kansas Open Meetings Act is very important, I understand those rules and regulations, and I find that to be of utmost importance when you're serving on a commission,” Seigrist said. “I know about contracts, I know about negotiations, I think I would have a good understanding of city business.” Seigrist also certainly has no shortage of goals and other things she would like to see happen in the community should she be elected to the commission. “I want to reestablish Liberal's credibility with the FAA, and I want to make sure our airport is in good standing,” Seigrist said. “I have great understanding of Focus on the Future and the 1-cent sales tax, and I know the master plan for that because I've served on that committee since the beginning. Focus on the Future has made a proposal to USD 480 and the City of Liberal to re-purpose South Middle School and have a rec center. I have attended many, many focus groups for Focus on the Future, and out of all the things people want, one thing that keeps coming up is a rec center, a place for children to go, a place for families to go. I wanted it myself, I wanted it for my children, then my grandchildren, and now I want it for my great-grandchildren. I hope it can happen, it would be great for Liberal.” Seigrist said she has also learned a lot about senior citizens’ healthcare concerns while serving on the Seward County Council on Aging. “I feel some of the city commissioners think the senior citizens are the responsibility of the county, but I think the senior citizens are everyone's responsibility,” Seigrist said. “Something coming up will be the city commission funding the non-profit organizations, June 30 is the deadline for those, and I'm going to be watching that very carefully how that money is distributed, and everyone should, to see how that money gets distributed and how the non-profits are funded.” Tourism in Liberal is also an important factor to consider, Seigrist said. “It's interesting what an impact is has on our community – we have some wonderful, wonderful places for people to visit, like the Mid-America Air Museum with all its aircraft and the robotics program, the STEM jet,” Seigrist said. “We also have the water park, Dorothy's House/Coronado Museum, and we need to be sure we keep all of these attractions up because that's what brings people to the community. And we want those people to put their heads in the beds of the motels, because the motels collect a tourism tax, and that can be used to advertise for Liberal and bring different groups to Liberal to make use of our motels, so I really understand tourism now since I've been on that board. It's a win-win for everyone with tourism, so we've got to try and keep heads in the beds.” With the current development going on in north Liberal, including the recent finished construction on the IHOP and Thursday morning’s groundbreaking for the Old Chicago restaurant and Comfort Suites hotel, Seigrist said all of that work is a huge bonus for the community. “It means we're becoming progressive, we have people who believe in our community, which I think is a wonderful plus,” Seigrist said. “Plus, there's the potential for some more retail to come, who knows who we could attract?” Overall, Seigrist said she is excited for the upcoming campaign. “I think it's a great sign that people are willing to step up and serve,” Seigrist said. “So many times, you see ads in the paper for people to serve on boards and it appears again and again and again. I think this is a good sign that people are willing to get involved. I was born in Liberal, I went to Liberal High School, I graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, I graduated from KU Medical Center with a degree in medical technology, and then I came home. This is where my heart is, I really care about this community and I want to see it progress as quickly and efficiently as it can. I care, and that's why I'm running.”