







By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



City leaders and members of the local Pinnacle Group officially kicked off a project Thursday morning to help bring a new motel and restaurant to Liberal with a groundbreaking ceremony. The future addition of the Comfort Inn and Old Chicago in north Liberal is just the latest in new business growth for the community, and Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer said Thursday’s groundbreaking meant more than just moving dirt. “On behalf of the City of Liberal, we would like to thank everyone for coming out here today as we will ceremoniously move a shovel of dirt,” he said. “We look at that as a ceremony, but we also look at it as a movement into the future.” Denoyer then chronicled Liberal’s history from its beginnings to its more recent past. “If you look at the City of Liberal, it started in the 1800s at Second Street and progressed to the east,” he said. “From there, we’ve moved further north, further south. Light Park used to be broom corn fields and watermelon patches, and we’ve seen it progress to there. In the ’80s, we saw Mrs. Black’s farm finally become development for the city. I feel that this is the next phase in the future of the City of Liberal.” Denoyer then thanked three groups of people, the first being the entrepreneurs who made Thursday’s ceremony possible. “I would like to thank the Pinnacle Group and all those involved with the Pinnacle Group for making this happen,” he said. “Without their vision, without their foresight into the future, this would not be possible.” Denoyer then praised the efforts of city staff, who he called the “boots on the ground” for projects such as the Comfort Inn and Old Chicago. “City staff working this on a day to day basis, working hand in hand with the Pinnacle Group to create this project to make it happen financially and with incentive programs that are offered all over the country,” he said. “This is good for the City of Liberal.” Lastly, Denoyer thanked his fellow commissioners, but added that both city staff and the Pinnacle group made the commission look good. “It’s a no-brainer to sit in a meeting and raise your right hand and approve projects like this,” he said. After thanking the three groups, Denoyer lastly offered gratitude to the people of Liberal. “The excitement cannot be explained of what is going on up here,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for the City of Liberal, and we look forward to seeing this dirt moved and the construction continue. We look forward to a bright future. We’ll coin a phrase. It’s a great day to be a Liberal resident.” Pinnacle Group spokesman Tom Willis said what happened Thursday would not have been possible without the help from the City of Liberal. “The city has been wonderful to work with,” he said. “Everything that we’ve needed that we’ve asked to help get this project off the ground, they’ve been willing to do. I’d like to thank the people in Liberal that supported it.” Willis said Thursday’s groundbreaking is just the latest part of a project that started with a conversation with fellow Pinnacle members Rock Ormiston and Nick Hatcher. “I said, ‘Why is it that Garden City consistently kicks our butt?’” Willis said. “This doesn’t need to be. This is proof that several people working together can accomplish great things. We’re excited about it. This is the first of several projects we hope to get going.”