Fugitive arrested after brief standoff PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 22 June 2017 11:44

By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Local law enforcement executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon and apprehended a man wanted in Liberal, Seward County and Texas County, Okla.

The Liberal Police Department reported the felony arrest was made around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday by the department’s Special Response Team in the 1000 block of Calvert Avenue in Liberal.

“The search warrant was obtained for the apprehension of Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado,” said a press release from the LPD. “Cano-Alvarado was wanted in Texas County, Oklahoma, as well as Liberal and Seward County.”

After a short standoff, the release said Cano-Alvarado and two other occupants of the residence were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The release added Cano-Alvarado is being held in the Seward County Jail on warrants for probation violation, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal possession of a firearm, eluding officers and criminal deprivation of property.

The release likewise said the two co-occupants, a 20-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, were taken into a custody for aiding a felon.

“The investigation of this incident is ongoing,” the release concluded.
 

