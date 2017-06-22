







ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Candidates all over are gearing up for upcoming election, and Wednesday morning, gubernatorial candidate Jim Barnett stopped in Liberal to announce his candidacy. “We’re proud to have come from a place where a handshake meant almost as much as a contract, and your word meant everything,” Barnett said. “And there are still many who feel that way, and that’s what I like about coming out here, I know it’s still that way. If I were elected governor, I would want to put a banner across I-70 that says ‘We are an ag state and we’re proud of it.’” Barnett also talked about some of the changes that have gone on in Kansas the past couple years. “Kansas has undergone some difficult years and had some changes,” Barnett said. “We’ve had some very difficult votes in the Kansas Legislature, difficult topics to cast votes on that are so challenging. But, we’ve got change now, a different direction, and we now have a new and different economic foundation in Kansas to work with, and what the next Kansas governor is going to have to work with, so today, I’m here today to announce I’m running for governor.” Barnett then shared some of his vision. “I have a vision where Kansas can have a vibrant economy by studying what’s going on in places like Liberal with the new restaurants and hotels and other businesses coming in,” Barnett said. “We get to that vibrant economy by partnering business with education to develop a highly skilled work force to bring jobs to the state so those people can come and work and raise a family.” Barnett then expanded on that, saying he began some of his own public service while in school. “My best years in public service were as a school board member not because I’m a teacher, but because I got comfortable talking with teachers and it made me feel how significant each vote was for their lives and to the future,” Barnett said. “To me, public decisions on education should be made keeping in mind parents and the educators in the classrooms.” Improvements to infrastructure were another factor Barnett said was part of his plan. “We need infrastructure. We had a little bit of a bumpy ride when we got on U.S. 54 out here closer to you,” Barnett said. “We need good highways, we need 4-lane highways, and infrastructure will be a priority if I’m governor.” Barnett also emphasized the importance of economic growth and how . “We all want good schools, hospitals, police, fire, 4-lane highways, all of that,” Barnett said. “The only way we’ll be able to pay for that long term is economic growth. I met with the Kansas School Board Association, and one gentleman I spoke with, he’s very smart and observant, he said ‘Jim, the most important challenge for the next governor is how to get our state’s economy growing again.’ Since April, 5,300 private sector jobs have been lost, so it’s become a mission for me, and I’ve been going to places like local chambers of commerce, and I found what businesses are looking for is work force development, infrastructure, education, health care, and that’s where we need to put our emphasis in order to help boost the state’s economy.” With healthcare being an issue, Barnett also gave a brief history of his time in the medical profession. “For 35 years, I practiced medicine, and I had people ask me what got me awake every morning,” Barnett said. “And it’s this, I get to diagnose and treat issues, and I look forward to being able to help do that as governor because I’m ready to help tackle that issue as well and I’m ready to serve Kansans.”