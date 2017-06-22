







By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









An accident Wednesday evening in rural Seward County left one person dead and another uninjured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the one-vehicle fatality took place just after 7 p.m. on Road 9 about nine miles north of Liberal.

A 16-year-old from Liberal, was driving a Polaris ATV westbound at a high rate of speed, the KHP said, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The report said the ATV started to fish tail, entered a skid and tripped in the dirt. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side facing east.

Fitzgerald was not injured in the accident, but a passenger, 14-year-old Brett Michael Cunningham of Liberal, died as a result of the wreck.

The KHP said Fitzgerald was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Cunningham was not.



