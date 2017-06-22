RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Boy dies in ATV accident PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 22 June 2017 11:30

alt


By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



An accident Wednesday evening in rural Seward County left one person dead and another uninjured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the one-vehicle fatality took place just after 7 p.m. on Road 9 about nine miles north of Liberal.

A 16-year-old from Liberal, was driving a Polaris ATV westbound at a high rate of speed, the KHP said, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The report said the ATV started to fish tail, entered a skid and tripped in the dirt. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side facing east.

Fitzgerald was not injured in the accident, but a passenger, 14-year-old Brett Michael Cunningham of Liberal, died as a result of the wreck.

The KHP said Fitzgerald was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Cunningham was not.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates