Chamber to host commissioner forum Monday
Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Special to the Leader & Times




The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of forums for the Liberal City Commission candidates. These forums, co-sponsored by KSCB and the Leader & Times, will take place at the Rock Island Depot building, 4 Rock Island Road, and the public is invited to attend.  Forums will also be aired on KSCB 1270 am, streamlined by the Leader & Times and will be available on youtube.

The first forum will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Each candidate will be given time to share a bit about themselves, explain why they are running, what their goals are and what issues they want to address as a city commissioner.

The second forum will take place July 10  from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  All candidates will answer questions that have been submitted by the public prior to and during the forum.  Questions may be submitted by calling (620) 624-3855, or by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Written questions may also be submitted by the live audience.

A third forum will be scheduled after the Aug. 1 primary and will be announced at a later date.
 

