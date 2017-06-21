

• Special to the Leader & Times





The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of forums for the Liberal City Commission candidates. These forums, co-sponsored by KSCB and the Leader & Times, will take place at the Rock Island Depot building, 4 Rock Island Road, and the public is invited to attend. Forums will also be aired on KSCB 1270 am, streamlined by the Leader & Times and will be available on youtube. The first forum will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Each candidate will be given time to share a bit about themselves, explain why they are running, what their goals are and what issues they want to address as a city commissioner. The second forum will take place July 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All candidates will answer questions that have been submitted by the public prior to and during the forum. Questions may be submitted by calling (620) 624-3855, or by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Written questions may also be submitted by the live audience. A third forum will be scheduled after the Aug. 1 primary and will be announced at a later date.