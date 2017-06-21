

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



A date for judgment and sentencing has now been set for a Tyrone, Okla., teacher following her bench trial Tuesday. Court records indicate Claire Torres entered blind pleas of guilty to five counts of rape in the second degree and 20 counts of indecent exposure at her August 2016 arraignment. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and the matter has been set for judgment and sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Texas County, Oklahoma, District Court. In July 2016, Torres had waived her right to a preliminary hearing before being arraigned on five counts of rape in the second degree and 25 counts of indecent exposure. Torres, a Liberal resident, was initially arrested on five counts of rape in the second degree and 22 counts of indecent exposure, but in April 2016, Texas County District Attorney Mike Boring said there were then 25 counts of indecent exposure. The court records indicate that Torres pleaded guilty to 20 of those counts, along with the five for rape in the second degree at the arraignment. With the case originally set for a felony trial, Torres also opted to waive her rights to both a jury trial and a speedy trial. Boring said the indecent exposure charges against Torres primarily relate to photographs. In April 2016, the DA said attorneys in the case were still exchanging some discovery evidence. Court records indicate a warrant was issued for Torres on Jan. 21, 2016. That warrant was completed in February 2016 to extradite her from Seward County to Texas County. The warrant issued came with a $100,000 endorsed bond with the condition that Torres have no contact with her alleged victim. Torres’s attorney, Edward M. Blau of Oklahoma City, made a motion to reduce the bond during her initial appearance in February 2016, but court documents indicate the bond will remain at $100,000. On Jan. 22, 2016, Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley issued a press release regarding the arrest of Torres, saying the defendant was taken into custody in Seward County. “Torres declined to sign a waiver of extradition to the State of Oklahoma and was released on a $25,000 fugitive from justice bond,” he said. “Oklahoma authorities will now apply for a governor’s warrant to have Torres returned to State of Oklahoma.” The alleged incident began Dec. 15, 2015, when Boley was contacted by the superintendent of the Tyrone Public School District, Josh Bell. “The superintendent reported that he had been made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Tyrone public school teacher and a student,” Boley said in the press release. “The superintendent reported that through his investigation, he was able to gather enough information that he needed to report his findings to law enforcement. The superintendent advised that the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave.” Andrea Walters, an investigator with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, was assigned to the investigation, and Boley said through interviews and other evidence, the investigation uncovered multiple violations of Oklahoma statutes. “These findings were presented to the District One District Attorney’s office,” Boley said.

