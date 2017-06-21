







ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Most of the year, Dan Heath spends his days as an ordinary teacher at Great Bend High School. Once school lets out for the summer, this ordinary teacher spends a great deal of his summer bringing fun to libraries all over Kansas as Dan Dan the Magic Man. Heath was a fan of magic as a child, but has only had his magical alter ego for the past 16 years. “My wife and I, about 16 years ago, were just looking for something to do during the summer since we're both teachers. We both feel strongly that if students are reading over the summers, they retain more, which research has shown,” Heath said. “And one of the big differences, especially with younger children and their ability to read and do well in school later on, is they continue reading over the summer. And something I found was there were libraries who were having trouble getting children to sign up. Some children love summer reading, but there were also a lot of children who needed to be drawn in and needed that hook to get in the door. Children typically love magic and I've been doing magic since I was young, so we put together a show and it got a bunch of children in, so the next year we did a few more shows.” By the third year of being Dan Dan the Magic Man, Heath did 20 shows, and this summer alone, he and his assistants are doing 33 shows. “And I know I'm not a huge deal, but especially out there in Western Kansas, there's not a lot of options for summer entertainment, so it's a neat thing and there's a few places I've gone every year since we started,” Heath said. “We market to all libraries in the state now.” Dan Dan the Magic Man will be returning to Liberal Memorial Library with his act at 1 p.m. Friday, June 30. The act was last here in 2014, and Heath said he is excited to be returning to the community. “I love the Liberal library, every year we've come, we've had such a huge crowd. The setup in there for the children's area is so great, and it's clear they really care about getting younger readers into the library,” Heath said. “Some places have just a small space and there are libraries where there's no children's area at all. Liberal has obviously put effort and money into getting the library to be a cool and interesting space not just in the summer, but year-round. And they're all just so nice, everyone there has always treated me great.” So what has kept Dan Dan the Magic Man going all these ears? Heath said that is a rather simple answer. “One is we change the show every year to match whatever the summer reading theme is, there's a huge group who puts that theme together, and I build my show around that. I think that really helps keep it fresh and helps keep me on my toes,” Heath said. “For the past 17, 18 years, I've been a drama teacher, so the writing aspect is also a fun aspect. And the other thing is I get to work with my children, they're actually my assistants, so it's an opportunity for me to spend time with them, and a lot of people to have that opportunity. I've been doing this long enough where now, I'm seeing former audience members working at the library or bringing their own children to the library to see me. When you've been doing this for as long as I have, a lot of stuff happens, and that's really neat. Liberal in particular, the people are just so nice and welcoming, they always treat us like they're beyond glad to see us.” Heath also offered encouragement for people to come to the library next Friday and see the show. He also encouraged people to take part in other summer reading events and projects. “The thing is, I don't do magic the way it's done a lot of times on TV, my magic is fun and wrapped in stories,” Heath said. “I've always had a problem with magicians who do their acts like 'Look at this thing I can do but you can't,' I've never liked that type of magic. I like it when everyone's in it together and participating. It helps remind the children how important imagination and wonder are, and how all that ties into going to the library to get books. It's really for everyone of any age, and if you've got children, bring them. take the children to summer reading programs if you can, and if you can't, read books to them or with them. Do something to get your children reading, and after they just try it, it's going to make a huge difference down the road.”