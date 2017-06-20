





ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



From about February until the middle of May, those driving around the south end of Liberal may have noticed some construction going on. That construction, now completed, was the site of the new location for the Asian Market, now located at 810 S. Kansas Ave. The store, which had before had its home on a different part of south Kansas Avenue, now has more to offer its customers, according to owner Dat Yo. “We moved here recently from our old location to this location, and now we offer hot food to go along with seafood and other food,” Yo said. “Our old place was very small, and we here we have more space. Everything started to expand, and we needed more space and everything. We decided to move here only recently.” While the old location was good for a while, Yo said overall, it was time to accommodate the increase in customers the store was seeing. “It’s bigger, everything’s new. We remodeled the whole building and cleaned everything up. I think construction took about four months, we started in February. We had everything open May 19,” Yo said. And since that opening day, Yo said business has remained good for the store at its new location. “It’s gone good. I had a lot of customers at our old store before, and I’m getting a lot of new customers now being here. I’m excited about this location, it’s great,” Yo said. “We have a lot of food and groceries, we’re at a new location, everything’s bigger.” Overall, Yo said, he is very excited about the future of the store. “We’re looking right now to serve all our customers and in the future, we might get even bigger!” Yo said. “This location here, I’ve got a bigger place, a bigger parking lot, and everything’s brand-new. We’re excited for people to come see our place.”