

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The overhead door at the Seward County Activity Center will soon no longer be a problem. Monday, county commissioners approved a bid from a local business to replace the door for just more than $8,700. The door was one of several items needing to be replaced at the fairgrounds, and Activity Center Director Linda Johnson said the primary problem with the door was a piece that fits in one of the slots on the door. “We got that fixed, and it’s held up for about a year,” she said. “The other day when we were coming in, we were bringing a vehicle in, and the door dropped right after we got in.” Johnson explained what happened with the recent fix to the door. “It separated, so they took a bolt and put it together just to temporarily make it work,” she said. “They told us not to roll it more than halfway up. If it goes up and it gets caught with that bolt in it, it will separate and just come on down.” Johnson emphasized that the work, which will be done by Liberal’s Southwest Glass & Door, is not repairing, but rather replacing. “Everything will come off that door, and he’ll put everything back in new – the motor, everything that runs it,” she said. “It will have a safety issue on it, which we’ve never had, that will stop it if there’s anything underneath it. It won’t keep coming down.” This means, Johnson said, that with Southwest Glass & Door’s work, a brand new door will be put in place at the Activity Center. “The only thing that they’ll leave is the metal that’s on the sides that the door fits in,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with that.” The commission voted 4-0, with commissioner Jack Jacob absent, to accept the bid, which is $8,725 plus tax. The money will come from the county building fund. Commissioner Ada Linenbroker said getting the issue solved at the Activity Center is something that needs to be done. “I definitely want to replace it,” she said. “I don’t want to do any more repairs on it because it’s not safe. There’s too many people that are not county employees that push that button up and down and don’t know.”

