











ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times









A local home is a total loss as the result of a fire late Monday morning.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, 341 E. Oak, shortly before noon Monday.

“First arriving units at 11:45 a.m. reported the home as fully engulfed. The lone occupant at the time of the fire had been awakened by smoke filling the residence,” a release from Liberal Fire Chief Kelly Kirk noted. “He was able to self-evacuate suffering from minor smoke inhalation. Firefighters mounted a defensive attack to extinguish the bulk of the fire. At that point, they were able to make entry and complete extinguishment and begin to overhaul hot spots throughout the home. The fire was declared under control at 12:11 p.m.”

The fire appeared to have begun in an area near the back of the residence, Kirk’s release continued.

“Due to extensive fire damage, the exact cause is unable to be determined,” Kirk’s release noted. “However, it is believed to be accidental in nature. The occupant of the home was treated and released at scene by Seward County EMS personnel. The fire department responded with a total of 13 personnel, two engines and a medical/rescue unit.”

Also at Monday morning’s scene were Seward County EMS, the Liberal Police Department, the Liberal Building Department, Southern Pioneer Electric, the Liberal Water Department, the American Red Cross and Black Hills Energy.

“All units were fully returned to service at 2:20 p.m.,” Kirk’s release concluded.