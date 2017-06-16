RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
alt



After clinic, dancers will perform during Picnic in the Park



• L&T staff report



For the second year in a row, one group of young dancers will be part of the entertainment provided at Picnic in the Park, but before that, they have to take part in a clinic hosted by Liberal High School Redline Dance Coach Krista Holcomb.

Holcomb said there will be two age groups at the clinic, which will take place Monday and Tuesday at Tobias.

“One age group will be 3- to 6-year-olds, and the other age group is 7- to 12-year-olds,” she said.

As part of the clinic, the 3 to 6 age group will come to Tobias from 9 a.m. to 10:30 on both days of the clinic, with 7- to 12-year-olds coming from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

After the clinic is over,, the dancers will perform at 12:30 p.m. at Wednesday’s Picnic in the Park.

Registration is $15 the day of the clinics, and Holcomb said participants need to bring a plain white T-shirt.
 

