







By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Traditionally, rodeo has always been a popular sport on the High Plains, and as has been the case in the past, Liberal will have its share of rodeos this year. Along with the Seward County PRCA, the Rank Lil Buckers rodeo and a central regionals finals for that group. Crossroads Center is hosting its third edition of its benefit rodeo next weekend. The National Little Britches Rodeo will take place Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, and Crossroads Director Rena Cross said the first two editions have gone well. “Good as long as the weather cooperates,” she said. “We’ve made a profit each year.” The first Little Britches Rodeo in 2015 did take place in rainy conditions, and the 2016 event took place in 90-plus degree heat. Thus far, conditions for next week call for more of the latter. Cross said several vendors and concessions will be on hand for the weekend’s festivities. “We are going to have the wagon with the root beer come in,” she said. “We’re going to have United Wireless. Southwest Medical Center, they always come in and do the blood pressures. As of right now, those are the three that we know of for sure. The root beer wagon is going to be coming from Guymon. I don’t know how many riders we have yet, so we don’t know how many entries we have as of yet.” Several sponsors have likewise added money to the benefit’s pot. “We have a few more that have donated a $100 here and a $100 there,” Cross said. “Some of them have given $50. That all adds up.” Gold sponsors for the National Little Britches Rodeo include National Beef, SWMC, the Liberal Convention and Visitors Bureau, American Title and Abstract Specialists, Dr. Dora Davis, Crazy House, Service Janitorial Supply, Schilens Oil and Conestoga Energy Partners. Silver sponsors are J&R Sand and United Wireless. Other fun activities for the weekend include a 50/50 drawing and a tent with raffle prices, and the Liberal VFW and Crossroads itself will be having concessions. “The VFW is going to be the one to do our concession stand,” Cross said. “Crossroads and VFW are going to be in the concession stand again. We don’t know for sure whether or not Seaboard is going to donate the pork. They did last year. We haven’t got a call back on that yet.” Cross said VFW and Crossroads will split the proceeds from concessions. The entry fee to the rodeo is a free will canned good, and proceeds will go to the local Food Cupboard. “We were going to do the food bank,” she said. “I’m hoping that people will bring canned goods, non-perishable. That’s just a free will donation. We’re not allowed to have any monies at the gate.” Now in its 18th year, Crossroads Center, located on Bluebell Road east of Liberal, provides therapeutic riding activities to individuals with disabilities. Cross said the demand for the services the agency provides has grown and remained steady over the years. “We still have a waiting list, but we are getting chopped down,” she said. “It’s smaller this year than it had been.” Crossroads can be reached at 620-624-3133. The agency’s demand for its service is creating the need for more help too, Cross added. “We’re always needing help,” she said. “It’s getting tough. Sometimes, we only have three or four people for the whole evening, and that makes it hard, especially as hot as it is.” Cross said no training is involved for those wanting to help at the Crossroads arena. She added, though, the organization is looking for a part-time certified instructor, which she said is a paid position. The National Little Britches Rodeo will start at 4 p.m. June 24 and at 10 a.m. June 25 at the rodeo arena at the Seward County Fairgrounds.