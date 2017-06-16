

Summer activities increase risks of tick bites



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



With people taking more adventures and trips to the park to enjoy the warmer weather, it is important to pack the sunscreen and the insect repellent against the crawly critters, especially ticks. According to the Center for Disease Control, ticks are especially active from April to September, so it is important to take precautions. “As far as precautions, before you go outdoors, know where to expect ticks,” Seward County Health Department Registered Nurse Charly Madden said. “Ticks typically like to live in moist, humid environments, and especially near wooded and grassy areas. It’s also highly advised to use bug repellent that contains at least 20 percent or more of the deet, and there are also other products people can spray on their clothes to treat that along with boots, socks, what have you.” Especially with tick bites, Madden added, there is the risk of Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Colorado Tick Fever, among others. The complications from these illnesses depend on the seriousness of the bite. “We recommend once you come back inside, bathe or shower as soon as you can and wash up, because it’s easier to find ticks during that time since they’re crawling,” Madden said. “Also, do a full body check to check for ticks like under the arms, in and around the ears, belly buttons, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, those areas, and especially the hair. If you do find one, we recommend removing it, and there are guides through the CDC on how to properly do that. And as far as clothing goes, put them in the dryer on high heat for about 10 minutes and that should help kill them, and then wash them in hot water.” If a tick should be found, the CDC recommends removing the tick as soon as possible with tweezers as close to the skin as possible. The CDC also has guides through its web site at cdc.gov on how to do a proper tick removal. With the summer here, people are encouraged to have fun with their outdoor activities, but Madden said people need to take care of themselves and make sure they stay safe. “I would encourage everyone to be sure and wear their repellent, like I mentioned earlier, or other similar products, and parents need to be sure and applying that on their children,” Madden said.

