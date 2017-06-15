







ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



“I love this school and I feel like I’ve been training for this job for a long time even though when I started out, I probably didn’t realize that.” This from Ashley Kappelmann, who was officially approved to be the principal at Liberal High School beginning with the upcoming 2017-18 school year at the June 5 USD 480 school board meeting. She will be replacing Shiloh Vincent, who will be taking an executive director position at McPherson High School. So what are some goals stepping up to the position? “First and foremost, we already have some great things going on here at LHS, so I want to do what I can to identify what we’ve been doing extremely well and keep doing them and build on that success,” Kappelmann said. “Second, I think there’s always ways we can help more and more students individually, the Kansas CAN mission is to celebrate and recognize the success of every student, so I think we can do more and more to identify what different students need and what we can do to help them reach their post-secondary education goals.” And Kappelmann, who will be going into her 18th year as an educator at LHS, is certainly no stranger to the school. She began at LHS as a student and graduated from the school, and then served in the classroom for nine years as an English, journalism, and team leadership teacher. She then worked as an instructional coach for four years in the building, and then as assistant principal. When the principal position became open, Kappelmann applied for the it, was interviewed and worked with staff to try and get an idea of the position as far as what kinds of things needed to be continued along with some things needing improvement. Overall, Kappelmann said she is extremely excited about stepping into her new role. “It’s all kind of a blur now,” Kappelmann admitted with a chuckle. “Shortly after I interviewed, I received a phone call from Ms. Hickert, who said ‘I’d like to talk to you about being the principal at Liberal High School.’ So we sat down, talked about some things that went beyond the initial interview, and then it was about a week or a week and a half ago when the school board made the final decision to approve my transfer from assistant principal to principal.” And Kappelmann is not the only one excited about the new position. Vincent also offered praise for his time working with Kappelmann while at LHS. “I was very excited to see Mrs. Kappelmann named as the next principal of Liberal High School. She is a Redskin through and through, and I could not imagine a better candidate to lead this amazing school forward,” Vincent said. “Serving with Mrs. Kappelmann the past several years has been one of the greatest experiences in my time here, and I have benefited in some significant ways by working with her.” And it is not only the principal position seeing change. Troy McCarter and Scott Hinkle will also be joining the LHS leadership team as assistant principals. With all that, Kappelmann said she could not have gotten a better team to work with. “I could not be more excited about the leadership team we’ll have. [Josh] Stephenson is returning to us and [Clairinda] Weatherwax is returning to us,” Kappelmann said. “Mr. Stephenson has brought a lot to us in terms of working with technology and keeping that on the forefront, he does a great job with our emergency drills, and he’s a servant leader who’s willing to go in and do what it takes. Ms. Weatherwax does an outstanding job with the athletic department, she truly cares about what’s going on there, she’s very detail-oriented, she’s really good about working with coaches and trying to get their input and be an advocate for their programs. Mr. McCarter, again, very excited, he comes to us with a lot of experience, he cares very much about students and teachers, and I think he’s going to be a great asset to us in that way with all his knowledge. Coach Hinkle has had a tremendous amount of success in this building, he knows our students, he genuinely cares about them, he knows our staff, and people really look up to him as a leader in this building already, so to have him as an addition to our staff is great. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation to walk into in terms of having a leadership to be working with.” Overall, Kappelmann said she is extremely excited for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. “We have such an amazing array of staff members from different places with different strengths and different backgrounds, and it’s the same thing with our students and their families,” Kappelmann said. “We have all sorts of challenges, but we also have all sorts of strengths, so I think what’s really exciting is to get to help lead continued efforts to capitalize on what we have and overcome more and more challenges all the time. I think we lead Kansas when we do that because people see if we can do it here, anyone can do it, and it’s exciting. It’s exciting for our students, and we want them to be proud when they leave that they went to this school and did amazing things regardless of any circumstances. We should be moving into our east campus, so we’ll be expanding and spreading out and breathing a little more than before with some of that space. Our office is going to have a facelift, our commons area is currently getting a facelift, and those are more the aesthetic things. But I’m really looking forward to, again, we’ve had some pretty big success in the past couple years, and I feel like we have a lot of momentum on our side.” Vincent also offered some last praise for Kappelmann. “She is an exceptional educational leader, and I know LHS will continue to benefit from her knowledge and expertise in the areas of curriculum, instruction, and leadership,” Vincent said. “More importantly though, I know her love for Liberal High School, and the students she serves, is unparalleled, and LHS will undoubtedly benefit from her leadership as the building principal.” “I really cannot say enough about how much I absolutely love this school and this community, and how much I appreciate everything everyone does to make sure our students have this amazing educational experience for them to realize their potential and go way beyond what they thought for themselves,” Kappelmann added. “That takes the village, it takes the whole team of people in our entire community, the parents, and it takes everyone being really creative about how we tackle challenges and really being committed to doing a high-quality job, and that’s what we have here in Liberal.”