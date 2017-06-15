RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
By ROBERT PIERCE

One driver was transported to Southwest Medical Center with injuries, while another escaped injuries in an accident Wednesday morning in downtown Liberal.

Liberal Police Department Capt. Pat McClurg said in a press release, emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Trail Street around 9:35 a.m. for a reported injury accident.

“Responding officers found two vehicles were involved,” he said.

McClurg said investigating officers found a 26-year-old male was driving a 2011 Buick east on Trail Street.

“The male took his eyes from the road to plug in a phone charger while turning north on Lincoln Avenue,” he said. “The Buick struck a 2008 Chrysler that was stopped at the stop sign.”

McClurg said the driver of the Buick was transported to SWMC by Seward County EMS with minor injuries.

“The driver of the Chrysler, a 41-year-old female, was not injured,” he said.

McClurg said both vehicles were towed from the scene because of functional damage.

“The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for masking an improper turn,” he said.
 

