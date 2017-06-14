





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Local utility provider Southern Pioneer Electric provided a total of $3,000 Tuesday to two organizations through its Helping Us Give to Society (HUGS) program. The first check was presented the Seward County K-State Research and Extension’s 4-H program for $2,000 to help with furnishing the new building being constructed. The building will allow 4-H’ers to have various projects such as arts and crafts, cooking, sewing and shooting sports at a central location. The events previously took place at various locations around the area, as the prior 4-H building had been destructed due to mold issues. Extension Agent Kylee Harrison certainly welcomed the money. “The kids are enrolled in different projects throughout the year, and once they are in those, they have project meetings,” she said in a press release from Southern Pioneer. “We use different buildings and meeting rooms in the area, but it was always a ‘where was it going to be today,’ and we had to haul stuff back and forth all the time. So this will be really nice having a central location so the kids always know where it will be.” With 50 area youth enrolled in 4-H full-time, there are also 70 youth who will attend educational events during the summer months. Both the 4-H and non-4-H youth events will be in the new building. Donations are a key part of the group’s success, helping the local area youth really make the most of their time with the Extension and in 4-H. The HUGS donation will help furnish the building with things like stoves, refrigerators and other appliances for its fully stocked kitchen. “Our budgets aren’t huge,” Harrison said. “We have a fairly tight budget to run off of for Extension and 4-H. So any donations we receive are amazing, and that’s really what we function off of.” The second donation was made to the Southwest Kansas Quilts of Valor group for $1,000. The Southern Pioneer press release said the donation was made as part of the company’s mission to thank military and raise awareness of the dedication and sacrifice of veterans and service members. With one quilt costing up to $250 to complete, the monetary donation will go toward fabrics for quilt tops, backing, batting, labels and shipping. The quilting services themselves are donated by volunteer quilters. Depending on donations, the Quilts of Valor program for the area set their yearly goal at 70 quilts for military members, looking at costs of up to $17,500. Quilts of Valor Area Coordinator Peggy Luck said Tuesday’s donation from HUGS is a big help. “Any donations that come to Quilts of Valor are used specifically for the quilts, and the work is all done by volunteers,” she said in the press release. “We are just so excited for a donation like this.” The local quilting group has honored veterans as far north as Hill City, Colby and Stockton, with quilts also going as far as Dodge City and Anthony. While some quilts are presented privately, most are given in public ceremonies – something the quilters love because it shows public support for former members of the armed services. “I started with Quilts of Valor in 2003, and I don’t know how many quilts I’ve helped make, but it’s not enough,” said longtime member Sharon Hobble. “I am sold on this organization. It’s one of the best things we have going, and I don’t think we can recognize veterans enough.”