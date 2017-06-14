







• Special to the Leader & Times













Learn the basics of setting up and using QuickBooks 2014 software program. Seward County Community College will offer hands-on QuickBooks from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, July 11 and 13, at SCCC Technical School, 2215 N. Kansas, Room T128. Cost is $149.

The non-credit professional development class will cover how to set up a company, work with lists, and set up inventory. Participants will also learn how to create invoices, pay bills and organize finances. Instructor Carrie Hensley works with Hay Rice and Associates.

Register by calling the Business and Industry office at (620)417-1170. Deadline to register is Thursday, June 29.