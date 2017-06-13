

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



June 20, the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will be offering young ladies and their families another choice for summer fun. The council is hosting the Splash Bash Early Bird Event at Liberal’s Randall Girls Scout Cabin for girls who renew their Girl Scout membership early. Registration for the event began April 15 and closed today, and Connie Bahl from the Garden City office said the night will bring much fun for all involved. “They can come out and have snacks and water games, scavenger hunt, outdoor fun, gunny sack races to celebrate summer,” she said. “It’s just one night for their families from 6 to 8.” Bahl said in coordinating the Splash Bash event, organizers wanted to keep the fun simple and inexpensive. “We’ll have little brothers and sisters, and we just thought these would be fun activities for all ages,” she said. And Splash Bash is not just for girls from Liberal, Bahl said. “Anybody can come from our region,” she said. “We have troops from all over. Hopefully, they can attend. We’re doing them in Garden, Liberal and Dodge this summer. We’re hoping to pull from the surrounding towns.” Bahl said the event is free for families of Girl Scouts who have completed early renewal. “The council is doing this so that we can celebrate and get those girls that did early renew another incentive for doing that,” she said. The night of June 20 promises families an evening of fun in the water, Bahl said. “We hope to have a good crowd, but sometimes, we struggle getting them involved,” she said. “We also have an event coming up in July at the Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz.” Bahl said staff from the Garden City Girl Scouts office will also be on hand for the event in Liberal. “We will have council staff down there,” she said. “One of our staff members will be there.” “We pick the dates so that it doesn’t interfere with anything else going on,” she said. “We try not to overlap these events in our region. I don’t know why we struggle with getting them involved.” Though today’s youth seem to be more interested in technology, Bahl said many girls still like participating in the fun Splash Bash has to offer. “We still seem to have a lot of girls that do enjoy the outdoors,” she said. Above all else, Bahl said Splash Bash is family-focused. “They want the whole family to be able to come out and celebrate with their daughter,” she said. “It’s summertime and Girl Scouts and have a couple hours of fun with the family. Hopefully, we can reach out and get the whole family to come out for a couple hours.”