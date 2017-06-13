







Board repeals, replaces dual language policy



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



After much discussion and consideration, a decision was reached by the USD 480 school board during a special meeting Monday evening. After unanimously voting to rescind the decision made during the special meeting that took place May 25, local citizens were invited to speak before the board regarding the options before the board, with the first speaker being Brittany Alexander. “After last week’s board meeting, I met with some members of the community to talk not only about the dual language program, but the whole USD 480 district to try and come up with a solution that would help everyone as much as possible,” Alexander began. “After three hours of brainstorming and discussion, we came up with two options, one which we felt more strongly about and will talk about the most, and it’s actually in your agenda. The downfall with this option is it does move Bluebell. However, we feel the Bluebell students have more of an opportunity for long-term stability based on the number of classrooms and projected numbers at Sunflower. It is possible to squeeze dual language and the Bluebell students into Prairie View Elementary, but it did create other issues. One of these issues was at Prairie View, it would lose a special education classroom. With our option, it opens up that special education classroom, and we felt this was a major advantage given the number of students who use those rooms. This option also frees up a 4th grade classroom and a teacher.” Another advantage, Alexander said, is this option would allow dual language to remain as designed. “One of the main reasons the dual language program is so successful is because of the diverse learners that are specifically chosen for each classroom, to have equal numbers of each language in each classroom, and offer the same opportunity across the district,” Alexander said. “The students at Sunflower will all be new this year, so we hope this will ease the transition for the Bluebell students. If they remained at Prairie View, the likelihood they would have to move in the near future was higher rather than moving to Sunflower at this time. Thank you for your consideration, it means a lot.” Up next to speak was local citizen Candy Zarate, who had help through interpreter Karla Morales. “She’s not in agreement with the fact they’re going to move both of her children from Prairie View to Sunflower,” Morales said, interpreting for Zarate. “One of her children is in special education, and two of the programs provided at Prairie View have helped tremendously with their education. She said this child was not wanting to cooperate in the classroom anymore, he was distancing himself from his peers and teachers, but these programs have helped his education to make him actually want to be involved in school. It’s going to be very difficult if one of them has to stay at Prairie View and another one has to go to Sunflower. She’s the only driver of the family, and since they get out at the same time, it will be very difficult for her to get both children. Also if they had to go to separate schools, those relationships would have to begin at the very beginning all over again.” The final person to speak was local citizen Matt Durler, who is also currently one of the candidates for this year’s USD 480 school board election. “I had the privilege of being on the committee two years ago, and one of the things we discussed a lot in that committee was school performance, particularly literacy by 3rd grade,” Durler began. “When you look at socioeconomic status among the district, then McDermott did very well through a combination of SFA and dual language, be it out-of-district students or in-district students, it was really successful. As we look at redistricting and look at neighborhood schools, which I believe we’re all very much in favor of, what we need to consider is that special balance that’s been created with the mix of students in those buildings right now. I think my children being out-of-district has helped their exposure to Spanish, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that, and the in-district students benefit as well. If we move the external students from the buildings, you look at the socioeconomic status that building has, and I think the long-term effects are something that need to be considered. There’s no doubt all of us have some concerns in the short run about the impacts, but as we look at long-term success of this, I think we have lightning in a bottle with that building and found a great way to achieve results. As a district, we need to define what success looks like and chart a course for the next 5 to 10 years.” After the comments from the citizens, the board then began discussion on all the options laid before them. Topics that were touched on during this discussion included class sizes, moving classrooms, and moving staff, among many others. A brief overview of each option was given before the heavier discussion began. “First of all, thank you for getting this all to us, and on paper so we could see everything laid out,” board member Travis Combs said. “My other opinion is if we ... and thanks to the community members’ ideas as well ... after seeing this, and with Ms. Haskell’s input, I would say it would be best to go with option 2B because there will be no moving students around, and there’s no reason to move the students while we’re doing everything.” “Until we decide whether or not dual language is going to be a part of USD 480 education, we need to be as diligent as possible to figure out a solution to accommodate our dual language situation and put the resources and everything to support it all to help make the program even more successful than it already is,” board member Nick Hatcher added. “I don’t want to kick the can down the road, but if we are diligent about looking at a solution, we need to do it sooner rather than later. Until we decide that, we have to be committed 100 percent to putting resources and support for this program.” “It’ll be a big year, we’re going to have a lot of students,” Prairie View Elementary School Principal Kendra Haskell said. “We’re up for the challenge, I think we can do it. I won’t be able to keep my students forever, I know that, but if this gives us a year to make an informed decision, I have to do what’s best.” Ultimately, the board voted to approve boundary decision 2B (the Jan. 2016 boundary decision) with a feasibility study of dual language in 2017-18 by a margin of 6-0, with board member Cliff Abbott absent Monday evening.