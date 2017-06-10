





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Summer has arrived, and for the Liberal community, one tradition the season holds is the weekly Picnic in the Park event each Wednesday in Tobias Park. For the second year in a row, one group of young dancers will be part of the entertainment provided at Picnic in the Park, but before that, they have to take part in a clinic hosted by Liberal High School Redline Dance Coach Krista Holcomb. Holcomb said there will be two age groups at the clinic, which will take place June 19 and 20 at Tobias. “One age group will be 3- to 6-year-olds, and the other age group is 7- to 12-year-olds,” she said. This is Holcomb’s third dance clinic, and with children as young as 3 taking part, this can prove a bit challenging. She said, though, as she does clinics, dealing with these kids becomes a little easier. “Every group’s always different,” she said. “One year, the little ones were pretty calm, and another session, they were more hyper. I guess it just depends on the kids that come.” Holcomb has young children of her own, and she said this is a big help for her when it comes to the youngest participants in the clinic. “I think the little ones are easier for me right now just because that’s what I do all day at home. I think that makes it easier,” she said. Holcomb said she does have some girls who have registered for this year’s clinic that also did both last year’s summer dance camp and one she hosts to learn a routine to perform at an LHS basketball game. “I have a couple girls so far that have registered that did it last year, and I have some that did the Redline Dance clinic that we do for basketball season,” she said. “Some of those girls that did it this year are coming to my dance camps.” Holcomb said with that experience, performing at events like Picnic in the Park and basketball games is easier for the returning dancers. “A girl I had last year at summer dance camp, she didn’t want to get up and perform at all, but then she came to the basketball dance clinic,” she said. “She actually did the performance, and now, she said she’s ready to do this in a few weeks.” As part of the clinic, the 3 to 6 age group will come to Tobias from 9 a.m. to 10:30 on both days of the clinic, with 7- to 12-year-olds coming from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “When they get there, we just stretch, talk, get to know each other a little bit,” Holcomb said. “We’ll start learning the routine. It’s only three hours total between the two days to learn it. We’ll just start working on learning it, and we’ll see how far we get with it. I usually choreograph a whole song, and we just decide where we’re going to cut it off with how they’re progressing.” At about the halfway mark of the day’s activities, participants will get a break with a snack and drink. After the clinic is over, the dancers will perform at 12:30 p.m. at the June 21 Picnic in the Park. Registrations are $10 before the days of the clinic and $15 the day of the clinic, and Holcomb said participants need to bring a plain white T-shirt. “The registration fee, that goes toward snacks,” she said. “Some of them wanted shirts that went with it so they could all match. I think we’re going to try and dye and decorate their shirts. That’ll take a little more time too. We’ll probably dye them on Monday, and on Tuesday, they can add words or whatever they want to it.” Holcomb said performing at Picnic in the Park likewise becomes easier for both newcomers and returning dancers. “It’s all about different kids’ personalities,” she said. “There’s going to be the newcomers that are bold and real excited. Then you have newcomers and sometimes even have repeats that are a little more timid and shy.” Holcomb said she tries to make the clinic more about having fun than perfecting a routine, and she said this makes the camp easier for all who take part in it. “That’s what I kind of try to strive for,” she said. “We have parents that say, ‘They don’t have any dance experience.’ I just try to push for it’s not perfection, it’s just for fun, and I think once the girls realize I’m not going to make them redo it a million times for perfection, I think they loosen up. I think they do better. If you’re telling them you have to get it right, you have to do this, they’re so nervous.” To register before the day of the clinic, participants must fill out a form available from Holcomb and return it to with check or money order to Krista Holcomb, 810 N. Tulane, Liberal, KS 67901 by June 15. “If they want a registration form, they can call or text me at 655-3850,” she said.