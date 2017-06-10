By EARL WATT • Leader & Times





When lawmakers in Topeka get desperate for cuts or additional revenue in a tough economy, their gaze always seems to go west. From increased taxes on farmers and other Western Kansas industries to closing down rural schools, eastern solutions usually involve sacrifice from someone else. While the issue was recently put to bed after the Kansas Legislature overrode Governor Sam Brownback’s veto on an income tax increase to solve the state’s financial crisis, that didn’t keep some lawmakers from grasping at straws in the 11th hour by suggesting small schools in Western Kansas should be closed during a late-night debate in the Senate. “I finally heard enough of that,” 38th District Senator Bud estes said. “I had to get up and make a speech. Seems like in the last few weeks, certain eastern counties are making an effort to attack our schools. That night, one of those guys got up and said it was time to close schools in Western Kansas. I had enough of it. I’m here representing our folks, and we have to stand up and say enough is enough.” Estes is a Bucklin native where the population is currently 794, and he understands the importance of the rural school. He also knows the devastation it would cause to close down schools, making rural communities less attractive to families and virtually killing the concept of the small town. “We have to remind them that those schools in Western Kansas are the largest employers in a community and the center of social structure,” Estes said. “Nothing happens in a town like Bucklin or Meade that doesn’t revolve around those schools. We would crush the economy in those towns. We would lose the desire for kids to move back to Western Kansas. Before this slump, a lot of kids were moving home, getting married, wanting to raise families in small communities. Once the economy went south and they couldn’t support their family on the farm, they had to go to town.” Estes said as the economy improves, those families will come back to the farms. But if there are no schools, there won’t be anyone to work the crops because their children will not be able to attend a local school. In some cases in Southwest Kansas, kids ride a bus for an hour or more a day already. Closing schools will increase the cost of transportation, and children could be on buses for several hours a day getting to and from school. “If you close schools down, folks won’t come back to communities without a school,” Estes said. “The fight is all of us in Western Kansas. We have to get real keen on this. We aren’t talking about combining administrations, it is past that. They are talking closing facilities.” In the 1960s, Kansas forced consolidation in Western Kansas where rural schools still followed the one-room schoolhouse model, taking into consideration more modern means of travel to reach nearby schools. That move eliminated the cost savings that would come from consolidation. “It’s not like that any more,” Estes said. “Kids already travel 20 to 40 miles. Busing more than that is not practical.” While Estes believed the issue is only coming from a few Eastern Kansas voices, there is always the threat that closing Western schools could gain traction. “We have to be lined up singing the same tune,” Estes said. “Eastern Kansas could do it to us. Most of these guys are reasonable, but some are singing the wrong tune.” House Representative Shannon Francis has also looked into the issue, and he said the math doesn’t support it. “The dollars to be saved aren’t as large as most people think,” Francis said. “The best consolidation happens when it’s done under local control. So when and if it happens, Topeka needs to develop incentives to make it easier for local school boards to consolidate.” Distance between schools is one of the main stumbling blocks. “Distance makes it unfeasable for some of them to consolidate,” Francis said. “The transportation costs in further consolidation take away from the savings.” With the new financial plan in place, the calls for closing schools has died down. For now. “I’m not saying we should panic, I’m just saying I don’t like the sound of what they are saying,” Estes said. “We have to be aware of it.” When facing ideas like taxing farm machinery and closing Western Kansas schools, Estes said the new income taxes at least involved everyone, including Eastern Kansans. “They were talking about property taxes, farm machinery, utility bills, all kinds of stuff,” Estes said. “In the end, they were way worse than an income tax raise.”