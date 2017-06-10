





ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



With school no longer in session, a child’s typical routine can massively change, especially with meals. To help with the issue of children in Liberal who may need some extra nourishment, USD 480 is again partnering with some local entities to provide free lunches throughout the week. “It’s an organized effort to make sure these children are fed because just because it’s summer doesn’t mean children don’t get hungry, and learning does continue in the summer even though it’s not in a classroom setting,” USD 480 Food Services Director Connie Vogts said. “They need that nutrition to be able to stay active and stay strong and enjoy their summer, and we want to give those parents a helping hand.” The summer lunches program will see lunch served this year at Liberal Memorial Library, the Liberal Recreation Center and Light Park. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all three of the sites, and the meals will be more grab-and-go, which will make it easier for the children who come, Vogts said. Children from ages 1 to 18 are allowed to take a lunch. “One day’s lunch might be an Uncrustables sandwich, and apple, carrots, and so forth, and then another day it might be a turkey sandwich with healthy sides,” Vogts said. “Also this year, Fridays, we’re doing what’s called a turkey stick, which is not like the jerky, and that’s going to be served with cheese and some other sides. It makes it easy for them to grab lunch and then either sit and eat at their particular location and then be on their way.” “I think it’s a great partnership. We’ve got the space to do it, especially now that we’ve renovated the downstairs,” Liberal Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Rankin added. “Kids are already coming here to use the computers and participating in all our activities, so I think it’s an awesome partnership. It’s a free lunch, you don’t have to register or anything like that or have ID. You just show up, get your lunch, and they make sure it’s nutritionally balanced to help the parents and the children, so it’s a good deal.” Overall, Vogts said, it is extremely important for the community to have such a program to help feed children in the summer. “For the children, it’s so important because in the U.S., there’s more than 18 million children per day who depend on school meals, but just because school ends, feeding children shouldn’t end,” Vogts said. “Those children still need that nourishment, and some of them come from low-income families where there may not be a lot of food in the house, and this helps parents provide their children food without cutting into their budgets for their evening meals. And this school does get reimbursed for doing this from the USDA, it’s a federal program.” “For us, it helps bring children into the library, so if they’ve never been to the library before, they can come in, get some books or DVDs, and use the computers and other resources we have for them,” Rankin added. “It’s also a good way to let people know what’s going on at the library because there’s posters up of what’s going on soon, so maybe they’ll come and take part in that after lunch. It’s also a safety thing, the library’s a pretty safe environment, and certainly children who walk to the library can do that, so it’s a great place to have lunch.” The program officially began Monday, and turnout to the sites is already beginning at a solid level, both Rankin and Vogts agreed. With last year’s turnouts also being high, both also said they hope to see the same trend for this summer. “It was pretty solid. We went through July last year, and this year, we’re actually extending the summer feeding program at the main three sites until Aug. 11 since school starts so late this year as long as participation stays well,” Vogts said. “If participation dwindles and don’t have the numbers, we’ll have to close the sites sooner. But all that depends and right now, with this being the first week, already the Rec Center saw 94 children in one day go through there for lunch, and the library’s seen 70. At the pool, we’ve had 38 children come through, and that’s good because not a lot of people are aware of it yet, but I look for those numbers to be growing as the summer goes on. I would love to see numbers keep growing every week because I know there’s a lot of children in the community who could use these meals, they just may not be aware of their being available yet. Nothing would make me happier than to see 150 children or more at each of these sites. I would love to see that.” “It just started Monday, and we had only a few children come in, but as the summer goes along, I’m sure it will build,” Rankin added. “I think it will be big again this year. We had a pretty regular attendance last year, and I’m sure we’ll get some returners and then some new people filtering in.” And as local children will want to to have fun and stay active during the days, Vogts said that nourishment is especially important. “It goes back to we have a lot of low-income families, we have a lot of families in the district who maybe don’t have a lot of excess money,” Vogts said. “If the parents are at work during the day, they may not be there to make sure their children are getting something to eat, they may not be there to make sure there’s food available. 