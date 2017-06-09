







By EARL WATT • Leader & Times





With the vote to raise taxes and override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto happening so quickly, Liberal’s Shannon Francis didn’t get to cast his vote in the House. “I voted yes Monday, and on the override vote Wednesday, I stepped out of the chamber for just a minute during the debate, and when I came back in, they had closed the rolls,” he said. The override didn’t need Francis to reach the number needed to override a veto. Francis said support for the tax increase was able to gain a veto-proof majority by adding back deductions like the dependent tax care credit and also deductions for medical expenses. Mortgage interest deductions were also reinstated. “There was a realization on the part of leadership that there was nothing the governor would sign that would get a majority in the House and the Senate,” Francis said. The new taxes are expected to prevent any further shortfalls when the new fiscal year begins July 1. For Senator Bud Estes, the decision to support the tax increase was painful but unavoidable. “We were at the point where nothing was improving our situation,” he said. Estes had held out, hoping the economy would ignite, but cattle, oil and grain markets in Southwest Kansas were still hurting, and no additional revenues were coming to cover the cost of providing state services. “We could have made some adjustments three years ago,” Estes said. While in the House, he worked with a group to try to have a small increase that would have kept Kansas from approaching the economic cliff. But that group could not get a majority, and the economy continued to struggle. “During the campaign, we talked that something needed to happen, and it had to happen this year,” Estes said. Francis, too, had watched government make cuts, but they weren’t enough to make up for the lost revenues to the state. “We’ve had nine cuts in government spending in the last eight years,” Francis said. He credited conservatives who were in control of the Legislature and governor’s mansion for six years in forcing government to be more efficient. But now, he said, cuts were costing the state money. “Our failure to finance improvements at Osawatomie State Hospital is costing us millions in Medicaid payments we don’t qualify for because of structure deficiencies in the facilities,” he said. He also pointed out the high turnover rates and vacancies in state jobs like the highway patrol. “We are not funding overlay maintenance,” he said. “We are doing $45 million for overlays and bridge replacement. Traditionally, we spend $350 million.” Francis said the new taxes will also fund the increase in education spending with $187.6 million more in 2018 and another $100 million in 2019. Estes said the short clock also had a role to play for schools. “We are getting so close for schools to be able to determine what is happening next year,” Estes said. “Uncertainty was worse than the amounts. If they knew what they could depend on, that was a big factor. We are within 30 days of the new year for them. That put pressure to get something moving. Plus, the gap would continue to grow if we didn’t turn the ship.”

