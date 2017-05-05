





The Junior American Citizens Contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, encouraged area students from kindergarten through the 12th grade to submit entries in the categories of short story, poem, photographic essay, poster, stamp design, community service or banner for the 2016 contest. Each grade level was divided into special education, regular, and gifted student for every category. Jacqualine Dunham, JAC Chairman for Dodge City DAR Chapter received 424 entries which were to be based on the theme: “Our National Parks: 100 Years of Service to America.” Sixty-two entries were judged to be first place and sent to State competition.



Dodge City DAR Chapter winners from Southwestern Heights Junior High were: Lucy Vajnar, 6th grade short story Genesis Loya, 6th grade short story Erasmo Silva, 6th grade short story Tanya Garcia Alvarado, 6th grade poster Ozia Trujillo, 6th grade stamp design Chris Sainz, 6th grade stamp design Plains Elementary winner; 3rd grade group banner: Joshua Froesse, Juan Rodriguez, Marcos Perez These students received a certificate and a gold dollar which was made possible by Plains Equity Exchange, Plains; Wes Owens of Edward D. Jones, Dodge City; and Farmers State Bank of Bucklin. Of the 60 first-place chapter winners, 39 were state winners. State DAR Chairman Connie Becker, Westphalia, sent certificates and colorful JAC pin for the state winners. State winners included Lucy Vainar, Genesis Loya, Tanya Garcia Alvarado, and Ozia Trujillo. The winning entries have advanced to South Central Divisional which includes the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Divisional winning entries will compete at the National level. Students are encouraged to enter the JAC Contest next year. The 2017 theme is “100th Anniversary of World War I – Service on the Homefront.” More information on the new contest will be available in August. Contact Dunham at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or call 620-563-7792. The JAC Contest is designed to encourage students to develop their talents and learn to be good citizens. The younger generation is our future leaders, and caretakers of our parks and our freedom.

