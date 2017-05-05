





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Students at Liberal High School have been racking up the honors lately, from three students being named recipients of the prestigious Dell scholarship to more recently, when it was announced two of LHS’s own were nominated for this year’s Jester Awards. The annual Jester Awards celebrate excellence in high school theater, and each year, judges evaluate several performances throughout the state, including Wichita, Pittsburg and Hays. This year, LHS senior Sarah Davis was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ms. Darbus in LHS’s production of “High School Musical”, and fellow LHS senior Mario Garcia was nominated for Best Instrumental Performance for his role as Ripper in “High School Musical.” Both received the news from LHS drama teacher Miriam Climenhaga, and both were excited and happy to receive the news. “I was walking into school last Friday morning and Mrs. Climenhaga caught me in the hall and said ‘You got nominated for a Jester Award!’ and I was really surprised too because I didn’t think I would be,” Davis said. “It’s really cool, and it made me happy because it’s definitely something I want. It was a great surprise.” “I was actually on a trip to Wichita at a fine arts festival and I got a text from Mrs. Climenhaga last Friday saying ‘You were nominated for a Jester Award for best instrumental performance!’ and to me, it was really shocking and somewhat random just at that time,” Garcia added. “And actually, for a second, I was actually trying to process what I could’ve been nominated for and then as I was thinking best instrumental performance, it came to me after a little while it had to have been the musical.” With the Jester Awards being a big deal for the high school theater world, both Davis and Garcia agreed it is an honor to be among the nominees. “It’s a great payoff, I know for the both of us the musical was a really big part of our lives for about a solid three months, so it’s really satisfying knowing someone else recognized our hard work,” Davis said. “It’s a great feeling.” “I would agree with Sarah, it’s kind of like a relief knowing you worked hard and you’re getting recognized for it,” Garcia added. The overall experience of being part of the “High School Musical” cast and crew was also a great one. “For me, I liked seeing all the closeted talent,” Garcia said. “There were a lot of people who you wouldn’t normally think would have that in them. Also, with my character, I got to basically dress like I would any day for school, which was awesome.” “I think mine was meeting new people. A lot of people who aren’t typically involved in musicals were in ‘High School Musical,’ so it was really cool to see some of the boys who actually played basketball or some of the girls who I’m in band with get involved, so that was really cool,” Davis added. “There were also a lot of underclassmen, and they said they really enjoyed being in the musical, so it’s really cool as a senior seeing underclassmen stepping up and seeing them introduced to the drama program.” There are also great memories from being part of the LHS drama department throughout all high school. “Over the past four years, drama’s been a big part of both of our lives, and I feel it’s shaped us as people, and you gain quite a few life experiences,” Davis said. “A lot of people do it just because it’s fun, but there’s also a payoff in the end. I feel like we’re both really well-spoken and able to speak in front of people easily. It’s just an overall great experience and you make a lot of memories.” “You also learn the importance of dedication and hard work and all that, and all that dedication and hard work can apply to anything you want in life,” Garcia agreed. “The amount of dedication and hard work you put into something determines how good an outcome you get, which is very true in theater because if you only go halfway in it, it won’t turn out as good as you want it.” The awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita Friday, May 12 Honorees in all 24 categories will be announced during the ceremony, there will be some performances from the nominees, and there will also be a few scholarships given out. Both Garcia and Davis said they are excited for the ceremonies that evening. “I’ve never experienced anything like this before, so I’m just excited to be there and see what it’s all about,” Garcia said. “It’s already awesome to just be nominated, because there’s always going to be someone who’s just a little better than you, so I’m excited to see all the other people nominated and I want to see everyone else’s talents, that’ll be awesome.” “I actually went to the Jester Awards my sophomore year too, and it was so awesome,” Davis added. “It’s in the Orpheum Theater, which is so beautiful, and there’s a red carpet beforehand, so we’ll get to do that, and just getting all dressed up and seeing everyone else. There’s going to be students from other schools there as well, and if they’re nominated for like best number or something like that, they’ll get to perform, and that’s great because they’re so talented.” Davis and Garcia also wished to express thanks for the guidance and support received while being in the LHS drama department. “I would say my favorite thing has been the people you meet and also what you get to do,” Davis said. “You get to go onstage and make people laugh or cry and feel other things, and that’s really cool. And people coming up to you after a show and telling you ‘Wow, that was really moving!’ or ‘You were hilarious!’ is a really great feeling, so it’s great to be able to perform. I would want to give a big thank-you to Mrs. Climenhaga and all the administration, they’ve helped us so much these past four years.” “Yeah, the smile on people’s faces is definitely the most awesome thing about it because even through the show nights, you’re still frantic about everything, but when you go out to the lobby and see everyone there, that’s great,” Garcia agreed. “Also, you become basically a family with the whole cast, and that happens with about every show. I would like to give a big thank you to all the instructors and guidance and people who guided us this way.”