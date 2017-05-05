





Day focuses on prayer for country and community



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Throughout Thursday’s observance of the National Day of Prayer, events took place across the country, including three in Liberal. The morning started off with an event at First National Bank, and later, NDP was observed at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center. Speaker Erin Rush, acting pastor at Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church, delivered what many said was a powerful message to those on hand at Good Sam. Rush said the mission of NDP is to “mobilize prayer in America and encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture.” “Inherent in this mission is the realization that not everything in our lives and country is as it’s meant to be,” he said. Rush said because the perpetual bliss of Eden was interrupted by the destructive power of sin, “we as individuals and as a nation are fallen.” “We are fallen and in need of restoration,” he said. “The truth is that the pain of our fallen world is magnified by our perception of a deep divide between how things were meant to be and how things actually are – right now.” Rush said everyone longs for a restored world where tragedy is so far removed that it can’t even be remembered, and where no one weeps or cries. “We long for a world where infants are not vulnerable to disease or death, where all pursuits are prosperous, all vineyards bear fruit, and where the lion and lamb graze together,” he said. “A world, in short, where destruction is obsolete and impossible and, instead, perfection reigns.” In the meantime, Rush said it is mankind’s innate longing for that restoration which can magnify grief about what’s going on right now. “But also, it’s our innate longing for that restoration which prompts us to pray and work to make ourselves and our country a better place right now,” he said. Rush said that innate longing for restoration is reflected through what people desire to achieve. He then went on to talk about three realms as a way of achieving those desires – soldiers, service and spiritual. In his conclusion, Rush invited everyone in the spirit of NDP to join him in praying, working and longing. “And then at the appointed time, may longing give way to experiencing.” The day’s final stop was the Seward County Ag Building, where coordinator Ozzie Ridings invited several pastors from throughout the community to pray for aspects of life, including government, church, family and business.