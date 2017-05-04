RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Seizure leads to collision with home PDF Print E-mail
Thursday, 04 May 2017 11:39

• L&T staff report



A medical emergency caused an accident leading to some damage to a residence Wednesday afternoon in Liberal. 

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at the intersection of 11th Street and Carlton Avenue shortly before 4 p.m., according to a release from Liberal Police Department Captain Pat McClurg.

“It was reported that a vehicle had struck a house. Responding officers found that a 2002 Toyota Camry had struck the porch and railing of a residence,” McClurg’s release noted. “Investigators determined that the Camry was being driven east on 11th Street. The 25-year-old male driver had suffered a seizure. The vehicle veered off the roadway, striking the porch. The driver was transported to Southwest Medical Center by Seward County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.”

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident, McClurg’s release concluded. 
 

