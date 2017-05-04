





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Six days a week, letter carriers across America deliver mail to homes, and they also see the struggles in the communities they serve. Seeing these troubles, workers believe it is important to do what they can help, and hunger is a great need in many of those towns. Hunger affects 50 million people around the country, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans. Pantry shelves filled up through winter-holiday generosity often are bare by late spring. With most school meal programs suspended during summer months, this leaves millions of children finding alternative sources of nutrition. On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 25th annual national food drive. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to local food agencies. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive takes place annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. With the economic struggles many Americans face, the Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is as critical as ever. “Not only do millions of Americans go hungry, organizations that help them are in need of replenishments,” said local Stamp Out Hunger coordinator McKensie Hood in a press release. “Donations in Seward County will be given to the local Food Cupboard and Stepping Stone Shelter.” “Without this food drive, we have a hard time keeping the cupboards full,” said Food Cupboard Director Susan Roberts. “We are very grateful that our letter carriers do this for us.” People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag, paper or plastic, containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, rice or cereal, next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on May 13. Letter carriers and volunteers will then meet at the Liberal Post Office and begin sorting and weighing all the items. “This is a great way to get the whole community involved with what our agencies do every day,” Hood said. “Please make sure you check your food items for expiration dates before donating. If it is expired, most likely our agencies are unable to use them.” Since the first national Food Drive in 1993, the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food. Last year’s drive brought in a record 80 million pounds of food. People who have questions about the drive in Seward County and surrounding counties can contact Hood by phone at 620624-5400.