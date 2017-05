By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Forty years ago, the “Star Wars” franchise began what would become a run of countless movies attracting fans of all ages. Every year, children at Kismet Elementary School have a theme chosen for them as a kind of mission statement for the year’s academic pursuit. In the spirit of “Star Wars,” Kismet Principal Jerrilynn Wood said this year’s theme was “The Force Is Strong With You,” and she said this theme was not chosen necessarily because of a love of the movie. “We went with that one this year because honestly, there was quite a lot of material available that we could get through different teacher supply stores,” she said. “We did superheroes last year. Our theme was ‘Learning Is Our Superpower.’ The kids responded pretty well. We knew the new ‘Star Wars’ movie was coming out this year.” The halls of Kismet Elementary are currently filled with pictures of teachers in “Star Wars” related outfits. “Their pictures on there, and they’re called the Jedi masters,” Wood said. “We go all out. I don’t know how we’ll top this year’s theme.” Though she herself is not much of a “Star Wars” fan, upon finding the amount of supplies available, Wood put the theme idea out to her teachers. She said the reaction was fairly mixed. “About half of them were Star Wars fans, and half of them weren’t really,” she said. “When they saw some of the resources and things that were available through different teacher supply catalogues, the Star Wars theme was kind of popular thing to go with this year.” Wood said she was unsure if the popularity of the choice of theme had anything to do with the release of a new Star Wars movie this year. “I assume that it probably did,” she said. Once they saw how much was available and that they wouldn’t have to come up with a bunch of stuff on their own, they kind of went along with that. My son is actually a big Star Wars fan, so he kind of helped me with what to order and things like that.” Wood said her son, age 17, became hooked on the franchise at a young age with the release of “The Phantom Menace,” one of the many movies to come out following the succes of the original “Star Wars” trilogy. “I think he was probably an age when that came out that he got interested in them,” she said. “He’s watched them all. He’s kind of into sci-fi. He likes all of that stuff.” Wood said though she is not a fan, she did remember the release of the original “Star Wars.” “I was probably 6 or 7 when the first Star Wars came out, but we lived way out in the country,” she said. “We didn’t go to the movies very much, and my parents weren’t into it.” Students from USD 483’s high school, Southwestern Heights, make visits to Kismet Elementary from time to time, and Wood said the older students likely enjoy the school year’s “Star Wars” theme more than the younger kids. “It brings back memories for them, but these little guys, they’re not really into it like their parents probably were,” she said. Wood said she is unsure of whether or not having a “Star Wars” theme for the school year will encourage the students of Kismet Elementary to become fans of the movie franchise. “I think this generation, their viewing habits and what they’re going to do for entertainment’s going to be much different than what has happened in the past,” she said. “I don’t know that in the future, sitting through a two and a half hour, three-hour movie’s going to be really very appealing to these guys. They’re used to instant gratification. They don’t sit through movies. For us, it was a real treat. For them, they have digital media all the time.” As time continues to go by, the attention spans of people seem to get smaller and smaller, and Wood said today’s social media technology is a contributing factor to that. “We have access to instant updates and instant everything all the time, so I don’t know how that’ll change,” she said. Wood said a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) grant Kismet Elementary recently received has got some of the school’s children interested in space and planets. “We had some activities that went along with that,” she said. “It kind of ended up all working out, but it wasn’t planned that way.” One of USD 483’s biggest “Star Wars” fans is Southwestern Heights Principal Dan Frisby, but Wood said not everyone, at least in her school, shares Frisby’s love of the movie. “About half of the staff here was really gung ho for it, and the other half was kind of indifferent,” Wood said. “They weren’t opposed, but they weren’t really big Star Wars fans growing up.” Wood said there are no real haters of the movie. “They either really love it, or they just kind of tolerate it, I think,” she said. As for what has kept the “Star Wars” movies so popular, Wood said the franchise’s marketing team has cornered that market. “You still see pictures of the young Luke Skywalker and the young Princess Lea,” she said. “When we ordered our materials for this year, they had the new characters, but it was about 50/50. They still had a selection of the old characters too. I think that’s how it’s kept its appeal. They’ve just kept those faces in front of us for 40 years.” For older fans, Wood said having original “Star Wars” characters in newer movies gives them a connection to the movie that first came out in 1977. She said what first attracted many to that first movie were the pioneering special effects of the film. “When Star Wars came out, the special effects and stuff, that was really cutting edge,” she said. “The musical score to that, that’s still very popular.” In recent years, May 4 has been used to associate with one of the movie’s most famous lines, “May the force be with you,” by changing it to read, “May the Fourth be with you.” Wood said this provides some laughter in an otherwise somewhat negative world. “I think there’s so much negative stuff in the news that if you have some levity with something like that, that’s fun, and it makes people something have something to look forward to,” she said.