





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Forty years ago, in a galaxy rather close, many people gathered in lines at movie theaters all across the land to catch a new movie called “Star Wars,” and while people were unaware at that time, a worldwide phenomenon was born. One of those people gathered in line one night was a lucky 7-year-old boy in a small town in Arkansas named Marcus Ashlock. Ashlock, now grown and currently the owner and editor of The Syracuse Journal, said he was hooked after that evening. “I stood in line in 1977 in a little town in Arkansas to see it for the first time. I was 7 years old and I was hooked. I went into that movie a 7-year-old and came out a man,” Ashlock said with a laughing. “I thought it was cool to see so many people in line to see a movie, and the funniest thing I can remember is up until the movie, I had only heard the names of some of the characters, and I had it wrong – remember, I was only 7 at the time – so instead of 'Dark Raider,' it was 'Darth Vader' and after I saw the movie some of the names became more clear. Then three years later, I stood in line again when I was 10 years old for 'The Empire Strikes Back' and of course everyone flipped out at the scene where Vader reveals he's Luke's father. I can't imagine what it would be like watching it as an adult at that time, but as a kid, everyone was flabbergasted.” And as Ashlock tells it, it was not only “Star Wars” that began his fandom of the science fiction genre, which he remains a fan of today. “As a kid, I collected all the toys, and I actually still have a lot of them that my parents and that I bought back when I was in elementary school, along with all the comic books and extended universe stuff, I love to read,” Ashlock said. “There's just such a rich fictional history of the universe that's so fascinating. I've always been a sci-fi person. Before 'Star Wars,' there was 'Buck Rogers' and 'Flash Gordon,' which is some of the work George Lucas said inspired him as a kid. I grew up watching all of that, and then all of a sudden 'Star Wars' came out, and 'Star Trek' came out around that same time. Now all of a sudden, there's a more modern story that just captivated you and you just kept going with it. Plus, all my friends were into it and it was just something fun we kept doing.” The movies of the original trilogy are firmly implanted in cinema history and with the releases of “Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” plus more upcoming standalone movies (including a Han Solo standalone film), Ashlock (who admitted his favorite film out of all of them is ‘The Empire Strikes Back’) said he feels it is great new generations are constantly being introduced to the franchise in many different ways. “I think the great thing about it is they can still captivate children and some adults who have never seen it – they'll watch it and go 'You know, that wasn't as bad as I expected,'” Ashlock said. “I enjoyed introducing it to my niece and nephew when they were in elementary school, and I think the great thing about 'Star Wars' is the story and fascination of it has transcended time, more or less. 20 years from now, people are probably still going to be watching 'Star Wars.' The flip side of that is the new generation is also going back and watching the original trilogy from the 1970s and 1980s and are like 'Oh wow, these graphics stink!' but you have to realize at that time, that was some amazing stuff and of course, it doesn't look anything like the CGI we have now.” There are also some things Ashlock said he would like to see with future projects. “The expanded universe has given a lot of opportunities to be creative, and I like that they're doing the standalone movies,” Ashlock said. “I love the trilogy part that's coming out, but with the standalone movies, there are all sorts of opportunities for storylines in the future to keep it all going.” Overall, Ashlock said he feels “Star Wars” will continue to remain a major staple in cinema and pop culture. “I think it's because it can speak to people of different ages. Obviously you're going to captivate the kids who have no idea about space exploration, and you have to also realize 'Star Wars' came out about eight years after we landed on the moon, so our own culture at that time was venturing out into space,” Ashlock said. “Now, everyone in their 20s and 30s saw the films saying we'd have flying cars by like the 1970s and 1980s (obviously that didn't happen), but I think it speaks to many different levels of people and age groups. For adults, it's more of a nostalgia from their childhoods and a story that grew up with them, and for children it's a new adventure story. And it's got a little of everything, it's got action, it's got romance, it's got adventure, it's got intrigue, and it's idealistic too. It's based on the premise that people are good and you can find good in everyone and no matter how far you've fallen in life, you can still turn to the good side and do the right thing.”