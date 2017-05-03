







• Special to the Leader & Times









As some of the schools close in order to make way for the new buildings in USD 480, USD 480 would like to invite students, staff, parents and the community to farewell celebrations at South Middle School, Garfield Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Southlawn Elementary School, and Washington Elementary School.

The celebrations will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the schools.

Come and help honor the past, present and future of these wonderful school buildings where so many friends and memories were made.