Farewell celebrations for retired schools Thursday PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 03 May 2017 12:06

alt


• Special to the Leader & Times



As some of the schools close in order to make way for the new buildings in USD 480, USD 480 would like to invite students, staff, parents and the community to farewell celebrations at South Middle School, Garfield Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Southlawn Elementary School, and Washington Elementary School. 

The celebrations will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the schools. 

Come and help honor the past, present and future of these wonderful school buildings where so many friends and memories were made.
 

